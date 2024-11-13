Summarize Simplifying... In short The NFL's top five rookies through Week 10 include Daniels, the third-highest-graded quarterback with 2,147 yards and a QB rating of 101.7.

Jared Verse, a linebacker for the Rams, has 44 total pressures and 4.5 sacks.

Brock Bowers, a tight end for the Raiders, leads with 580 receiving yards.

Bucky Irving, a Buccaneers' running back, averages 49.2 yards per game.

Lastly, Malik Nabers, a wide receiver for the Giants, has 607 yards from 61 receptions.

Commanders' rookie QB Jayden Daniels is having a standout rookie season, and is currently the top rookie through Week 10 this season

NFL: Presenting the top five rookies through Week 10

What's the story As we reach Week 10 of the NFL season, some rookies have already made waves, showcasing their skills, resilience, and potential on the court. Here's a look at the top five standout rookies whose impressive performances have caught fans' attention, highlighting their impact, stats, and contributions. From thrilling plays to game-changing moments, these rising stars are ones to watch closely this season.

#1

Jayden Daniels - Quarterback, Washington Commanders

Despite a rough outing in the loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, which marked one of his lowest-graded performances to date, Daniels remains the NFL's third-highest-graded quarterback. The second-overall pick has consistently performed well, amassing 2,147 yards from 180 passes including nine TDs and just two interceptions. He has played 10 games this season and boasts a QB rating of 101.7.

#2

Jared Verse - Linebacker, Los Angeles Rams

The 24-year-old pass-rusher has lived up to all the expectations thrown at him this season. Notably, he also had a stellar outing recently against the Miami Dolphins, although his efforts were in a losing cause. Meanwhile, Verse now has 44 total pressures on 236 pass-rushing snaps this season. In nine games this season, Verse has managed 23 solo tackles, 14 assists, and 4.5 sacks.

#3

Brock Bowers - Tight end, Las Vegas Raiders

Although Bowers did not play this week, due to the Raiders' bye week, he is still the second-highest-graded TE behind George Kittle. The rookie tight end has racked up 580 receiving yards this season, the most at the position. In nine games he has two TDs from 57 receptions, with the longest reception of 57 yards, that came against the Denver Broncos.

#4

Bucky Irving - Running back, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Irving makes this list thanks to his recent heroics against the 49ers, where he managed 73 yards from 13 carries. Unfortunately, the Buccs lost by three points, (20-23). Meanwhile, this season the RB has amassed 493 yards from 96 attempts including four TDs. He has played 10 games while averaging 49.2 yards per game with 5.1 yards per carry.

#5

Malik Nabers - Wide receiver, New York Giants

While Malik Nabers hasn't fully returned to his pre-injury peak, he remains a reliable asset for the Giants, averaging 2.03 yards per run over the first 10 weeks. He's also been a consistent favorite in the passing game, drawing 10 or more targets in six of his eight appearances this season. In eight games, Nabers has 607 yards from 61 receptions including three TDs.