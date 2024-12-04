Summarize Simplifying... In short KL Rahul, known for his versatility in batting at various positions in Test cricket, is preparing for his first pink-ball Test.

Despite the mental challenges of adjusting to different batting positions, Rahul's experience across formats has helped him simplify his game.

He recently made a mark in the Perth Test with a 200+ partnership, a first for any Indian opening pair, and is eager to learn from senior players' experiences with the pink ball. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

KL Rahul could bat in the middle order in Adelaide

Will KL Rahul return to middle order for Adelaide Test?

By Parth Dhall 11:31 am Dec 04, 202411:31 am

What's the story Indian cricketer KL Rahul has stated that he is ready to bat at any position for the national team, provided he is in the Playing XI. His statement comes amid speculation of India's batting order being shuffled for the impending Day/Night Test, starting December 6 at the Adelaide Oval. The return of Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill could see Rahul drop down to number five, replacing Dhruv Jurel.

Batting flexibility

Rahul's versatility in batting positions

Rahul has shown his versatility by batting at five different positions for India in Test cricket. Besides the two opening slots, he has also batted at number three, four, and six. Despite the constant shuffling in the batting order, Rahul remains unfazed and committed to his role in the team. He said his experience of batting at different positions across formats has helped him simplify his game.

Mental preparation

Mmindset and preparation for different positions

Rahul admitted that initially, adjusting to different batting positions was mentally difficult. He had to devise plans for the first 20-25 balls and when to start attacking. However, with experience of playing across formats, these problems have been sorted. "I just want to be in the playing XI, go out there and bat and play for the team," Rahul said at a press conference on Wednesday (December 4).

Test performance

Performance and preparation for Perth Test

Rahul made a mark in the Perth Test by stitching a 200+ partnership with Yashasvi Jaiswal. This was a first for any Indian opening pair. He disclosed that he had been told well in advance about his role as an opener in this match, which gave him enough time to prepare. Despite not playing throughout the New Zealand series, he was ready when given the opportunity to open in Perth.

Upcoming challenge

Rahul set for his first pink-ball Test

Looking forward to his first Day/Night Test match, Rahul revealed that he has been communicating with the senior players in the team. He wants to know what their experiences and difficulties have been with the pink ball. "This will be my first pink ball Test match," said Rahul, emphasizing his desire to learn from the experiences of others and make changes in his game.