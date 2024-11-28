Summarize Simplifying... In short Hardik Pandya's explosive 69-run knock off just 30 balls led Baroda to a thrilling last-ball victory in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Despite his run-out in the final over, teammates Raj Limbani and A Sheth secured the win, chasing a massive target of 222 set by Tamil Nadu.

This performance adds to Pandya's impressive T20 record, now exceeding 5,100 runs.

Pandya smashed seven sixes in his innings

SMAT 2024/25: Hardik Pandya's 69(30) powers Baroda to victory

By Parth Dhall 12:58 pm Nov 28, 202412:58 pm

What's the story Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya, stole the show in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy on Wednesday. His explosive knock of 69 runs off just 30 balls, studded with seven sixes and four fours, helped Baroda clinch a three-wicket victory over Tamil Nadu. The match was played at Indore's Holkar Stadium, where Pandya's powerful hitting dominated the field. Here's more about it.

Aggressive batting

Pandya's onslaught against Tamil Nadu bowlers

Pandya's aggressive batting was on full display against Gurjapneet Singh, a newcomer to the Chennai Super Kings. In the 17th over, Pandya smashed a whopping 29 runs off Singh's bowling, including four back-to-back sixes and a four. The carnage brought down the required run rate for Baroda in their chase of a mammoth target of 222 runs set by Tamil Nadu.

Nail-biting finish

Baroda win despite Pandya's dismissal

Despite Pandya's unfortunate run-out in the final over, with Baroda still needing 11 runs to win, Raj Limbani and A Sheth managed to clinch victory on the last ball. This marked a thrilling end to a high-scoring encounter, which saw Pandya at his absolute best. The all-rounder is currently playing under the captaincy of his elder brother, Krunal, after a long hiatus from India's premier domestic T20 tournament.

Consistent form

Consistent performance in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Pandya has been on a roll in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Before the match against Tamil Nadu, he recorded two unbeaten knocks for Baroda - 74* against Gujarat and 41* against Uttarakhand. However, his bowling figures weren't that great against Tamil Nadu, as he bowled three overs without taking any wicket and gave away 44 runs.

Information

Hardik races past 5,100 T20 runs

Hardik has now raced past 5,100 runs in T20 cricket. He has racked up 5,177 runs from 278 T20s at an average of 30.27. His tally includes 20 half-centuries. The Indian all-rounder also has 181 wickets to his name.