Summarize Simplifying... In short New Zealand's cricketer, Southee, holds the second-highest number of Test wickets against England, with 72 wickets in 19 Tests.

Despite retiring from Test cricket, he's confirmed his availability for the 2025 ICC World Test Championship final, if New Zealand qualifies.

With a career total of 385 wickets, Southee is on track to become the second NZ bowler after Hadlee to reach 400 Test wickets. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Southee is set to retire from Tests (Image source: X/@ICC)

Southee owns second-most Test wickets for NZ vs England: Stats

By Gaurav Tripathi 02:39 pm Nov 26, 202402:39 pm

What's the story New Zealand's veteran fast bowler, Tim Southee, has announced his retirement from Test cricket. The 35-year-old cricketer will play his last match on home soil in Hamilton next month, which will be the third and final Test of England's tour of New Zealand. Meanwhile, the pacer has enjoyed operating against the Brits in whites. Here we decode his Test numbers against England.

Southee vs England

Four fifers against England

As per ESPNcricinfo, Southee has claimed 72 wickets across 19 Tests against the English side at a higher average of 34.81. The tally includes four fifers and a match 10-wicket haul. Richard Hadlee (97) is the only Kiwi bowler with more Test scalps against England. Meanwhile, Southee's average is the worst among NZ pacers with at least 40 Test scalps against the Brits.

Numbers at Home

36 wickets at home

36 of Southee's wickets against England have come in 10 home Tests at 33.61 (5W: 2). Neil Wagner (41) is the only other NZ bowler with at least 30 wickets in this regard. The pacer also has 36 away wickets against the English side as he averages 36.02 in England. The pacer would want to enhance his numbers in his last assignment in NZ whites.

Career trajectory

Southee's career journey

Southee's career will come a full circle as he had debuted against England in March 2008, at the age of 19. The upcoming series against England includes two Tests in Christchurch (November 28 to December 2) and Wellington (December 6-10) and the final match at Seddon Park in Hamilton from December 14-18. Despite retiring from Test cricket, Southee has confirmed his availability for the 2025 ICC World Test Championship final at Lord's in June if New Zealand qualify.

Stats

Here are his Test numbers

Southee has had a stellar cricketing journey, featuring in 104 Tests since his debut in 2008. He has bagged 385 wickets at 29.88 as he owns 15 fifers in the format. This also includes a solitary 10-wicket match haul. 228 of his scalps have come at home at 28.12. Meanwhile, the pacer can become the second NZ bowler after Hadlee (431) to accomplish 400 Test wickets.