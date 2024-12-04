Summarize Simplifying... In short Bangladesh's cricket team achieved their first Test victory against the West Indies in 2009, thanks to Tamim Iqbal's century and Mahmudullah's five-wicket haul.

They made history again by sweeping the series, with Shakib Al Hasan's all-round performance leading the way.

After a 15-year wait, Bangladesh secured their third Test win in the Caribbean in 2024, bringing their total victories against the West Indies to five. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Bangladesh claimed their first Test victory on Caribbean soil in 15 years

Reliving Bangladesh's Test wins in West Indies

By Parth Dhall 05:27 pm Dec 04, 202405:27 pm

What's the story Bangladesh leveled the two-match series after beating the West Indies in the 2nd Test in Jamaica. The visitors sealed the win on Day 4 at Sabina Park, with the Windies failing to chase down 287. Notably, Taijul Islam took a five-wicket haul. This marked Bangladesh's first victory on Caribbean soil in 15 years. It was their third Test victory in the Caribbean.

#1

Bangladesh's first-ever Test win in WI, 2009

Bangladesh's first-ever Test victory in West Indies came back in July 2009 in Kingstown. They claimed a 95-run win after the Windies were bundled out while chasing 277. Tamim Iqbal's magnificent second-innings century paved the way for Bangladesh. Mahmudullah later starred with a match-winning five-wicket haul. Notably, this was also Bangladesh's maiden win against this side in Test history.

#2

Bangladesh's historic series sweep over WI, 2009

Days after the Kingstown win, Bangladesh scripted history by sweeping the Windies in St George's. They secured a four-wicket win after chasing down 215. Shakib Al Hasan starred with his all-round skills (3/59, 5/70, and 96*). He was adjudged the Player of the Match. He later described it as Bangladesh's biggest achievement since gaining Test status in 2000.

Information

Bangladesh wait 15 long years for another win, 2024

Over 15 years later, Bangladesh have cracked their third Test victory in the Caribbean. Overall, Bangladesh now have five wins against WI in the format, with the other two coming at home in 2018.