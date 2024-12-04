Summarize Simplifying... In short As we head into Week 14 of the NFL, the top five quarterbacks leading in passing yards are Joe Burrow of the Bengals with 3,337 yards, Lamar Jackson of the Ravens with 3,290 yards, Geno Smith of the Seahawks with 3,241 yards, C.J Stroud of the Texans with 3,117 yards, and Kirk Cousins of the Falcons with 3,052 yards.

Despite their teams' varying records, these QBs have shown impressive performances, with Burrow and Jackson also leading in touchdowns.

However, Cousins has the most interceptions among them.

Bengals' Joe Burrow leads the QBs with the most passing yards this season so far (Image credit: X/@Ready_Hut)

NFL: QBs with most passing yards through Week 13

By Pavan Thimmaiah

What's the story As the NFL season heats up, the league's top quarterbacks continue to showcase their arm strength and accuracy. Through Week 13, the race for the most passing yards is tighter than ever, with standout performances from seasoned veterans and rising stars alike. Let's dive into the top five QBs leading the pack and how their stellar play is shaping their teams' playoff hopes.

#1

Joe Burrow - Cincinnati Bengals (3,337 yards)

Although the Bengals are sitting third in the AFC North dropping all of their last three games with a 4-8 record. Meanwhile, Burrow has been making waves sitting atop the passing yard leaders with 3,337 from 12 games this season. He also boasts 30 TDs the most this season whilst throwing just five interceptions from 446 pass attempts.

#2

Lamar Jackson - Baltimore Ravens (3,290 yards)

The reigning MVP and the award front-runner this season, Jackson stands second on the list with 3,290 yards across 13 games this season. Meanwhile, the Ravens are second in the AFC North with an 8-5 record. Additionally, Jackson also owns 29 TDs, while completing 254 passes from 379 attempts with a completion percentage of 67. Notably, Jackson has thrown just three interceptions this season.

#3

Geno Smith - Seattle Seahawks (3,241 yards)

The Seahawks' veteran QB stands third on the list with 3,241 yards across 12 games this season. He also owns 300 completions while boasting a 68.8% completion rating. However, Smith also boasts 13 TDs (lowest on this list) with 12 interceptions (second most on this list). Meanwhile, the QB averages 7.4 with 270.1 yards per game with an RTG of 88.9.

#4

C.J Stroud - Houston Texans (3,117 yards)

The second-year Texans QB has made his way through the ladders. He stands fourth on the list of QBs with the most passing yards this season with 3,117 yards across 12 games. Meanwhile, the Texans are atop the AFC South with an 8-5 record. Additionally, Stroud also owns 15 TDs and nine interceptions while averaging 7.2 with 239.8 yards per game.

#5

Kirk Cousins - Atlanta Falcons (3,052 yards)

The Falcons QB Cousins, has amassed 3,052 yards from 12 games this season, taking the fifth spot on this list. While Atlanta are sitting atop the NFC South with a 6-6 record, Cousins also owns 17 TDs but has thrown 13 interceptions (most on this list). He has completed 269 passes from 399 attempts boasting a completion rating of 67.4%.