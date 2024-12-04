Summarize Simplifying... In short In response to the Indian cricket team's request, future practice sessions for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy will be held privately to avoid distractions.

Border-Gavaskar Trophy: India's practice sessions to be closed for public

By Parth Dhall 03:25 pm Dec 04, 202403:25 pm

What's the story The Indian cricket team has asked for its remaining practice sessions in Australia to be held behind closed doors. The move comes after a group of people tried to heckle the Indian players during an open training session in Adelaide. The team management expressed their concerns about onlookers watching practice from close quarters, to Cricket Australia (CA). Notably, Australia and India will lock horns in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2nd Test (Day/Night) in Adelaide, starting December 6.

CA's response

Cricket Australia responds to India's concerns

Responding to the Indian team's concerns, a Cricket Australia spokesperson confirmed that future practice sessions will be held in private. "India have expressed a preference for their remaining training sessions not to be open to the public to minimize potential noise or distractions," the spokesperson said. This move is aimed at ensuring an undisturbed environment for the players during their preparations.

Player's perspective

KL Rahul shares his experience of open practice sessions

One of the Indian players, KL Rahul, shared his thoughts on the open net session in Adelaide. He called it a unique experience with fans so close during practice. "Very different. Not used to it," Rahul told reporters on Wednesday. Though he found it unusual, he admitted it could help prepare for Test matches and give a glimpse of what they might face in Adelaide.

Captain's preparation

Rohit Sharma prepares for upcoming Test match

Indian captain Rohit Sharma, who missed the series opener in Perth, was spotted training in Abhishek Nayar's surveillance in Adelaide. Nayar kept a close eye on Sharma's footwork as he prepares for the upcoming matches. This shows that even with changes to practice session arrangements, the players are preparing as they should.