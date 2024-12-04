Summarize Simplifying... In short England cricketer Stokes has criticized the ICC's decision to penalize England and New Zealand for slow over-rates, resulting in both teams losing points in the World Test Championship (WTC).

This penalty has impacted New Zealand's standing, dropping them from fourth to fifth place, and has further jeopardized their chances of reaching next year's final.

Despite his confusion over the WTC, Stokes and New Zealand captain Latham accepted the charges without contesting.

Both teams were also penalized with a deduction of three WTC points

'Good on you': Stokes questions ICC's decision to penalize England

By Parth Dhall 02:46 pm Dec 04, 2024

What's the story England cricket team captain Ben Stokes has voiced his confusion over the International Cricket Council's (ICC) decision to penalize his team for slow over-rates. This came after England's eight-wicket victory against New Zealand in the 1st Test at Hagley Oval, Christchurch. Both teams were penalized with a deduction of three World Test Championship (WTC) points and a 15% match fee fine, for their slow over-rates in the match.

Stokes reacts to ICC's decision on Instagram

Stokes took to Instagram to express his confusion over the ICC's decision, sharing a story that said: "Good on you ICC. Finished the game with 10 hours of play still left." Notably, this isn't the first time England have been penalized for slow over-rates. The team has already lost 22 WTC points in the 2023-25 cycle over the same, including a massive 19-point deduction after the 2023 Ashes series.

Details of over-rate penalty enforcement

Both teams were deemed three overs short of the target after accounting for time allowances, resulting in a one-point penalty for every over they fell short. The charges were leveled by on-field umpires Ahsan Raza and Rod Tucker, third umpire Adrian Holdstock, and fourth official Kim Cotton. The two captains - Stokes and Tom Latham - accepted these charges without seeking a formal hearing. Match referee David Boon from the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed these penalties.

Stokes's views on WTC; England's performance

Ahead of the 1st Test, Stokes had shared his thoughts on the WTC, calling it "utterly confusing" and admitting he had never taken the competition seriously. Although England finished fourth in their first two editions, they currently sit at sixth place in the ongoing cycle. They are not in contention to play the WTC final at Lord's next year.

Penalty impacts New Zealand's WTC standing

The penalty has also affected New Zealand's position on the WTC table. The team, which won the inaugural WTC, has now plunged from fourth to fifth position on the table. Their chances of making it to next year's final have been further compromised after their defeat in the first Test. With only two more matches remaining in this series, New Zealand can only hope to reach maximum 55.36% points from their current 47.92%.