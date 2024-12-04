Summarize Simplifying... In short Tom Brady holds the record as the NFL's top all-time winning quarterback, with a total of 251 victories from 333 games.

His wins are split between his time with the Patriots (219 wins) and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (32 wins).

Brady also holds the record for the most postseason wins (35), and his 201st victory, which made him the winningest QB, was a 26-10 triumph over the Rams in 2016.

#ThisDayThatYear: Brady becomes NFL's top all-time winning quarterback in 2016 (Image credit: X/@UMichFootball)

#ThisDayThatYear: Brady becomes NFL's top all-time winning quarterback in 2016

What's the story On December 4, 2016, Tom Brady cemented his status as an NFL legend, becoming the league's all-time winningest quarterback with his 201st career victory. Leading the New England Patriots to a 26-10 triumph over the LA Rams, Brady surpassed Peyton Manning and Brett Favre to claim the top spot. Relive the moment that solidified his legacy as one of football's greatest icons.

Wins

A breakdown of total career wins by the QB

Brady won a total of 251 games off the 333 games he played. He overall has a win-loss record of 251-82. Of the 251 wins, 219 came while he played with the Patriots and 32 others with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Additionally, Brady also holds the record for the most postseason wins with 35. Brady had the most wins against the Buffalo Bills (33).

Game recap

Patriots route Rams as Brady becomes winningest QB

Brady became the NFL's all-time winningest quarterback with his 201st victory, leading NE to a 26-10 win over the Rams. Brady threw for 269 yards and a touchdown, including a 14-yard strike to Chris Hogan. LeGarrette Blount added a 43-yard rushing touchdown. The Patriots dominated, outgaining LA 402-162, while rookie Jared Goff struggled with two interceptions in Los Angeles' seventh loss in eight games.

Most wins

QBs with the most regular season wins

Brady leads all quarterbacks with 251 wins, including 219 with the Patriots and 32 with the Buccaneers. Brett Favre and Peyton Manning are tied at 186 wins, with Favre splitting his victories across four teams and Manning excelling with Indianapolis and Denver. Meanwhile, Drew Brees follows with 172 wins, primarily with the Saints, while Ben Roethlisberger ranks fifth, earning all 165 wins with Pittsburgh.