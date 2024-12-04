Summarize Simplifying... In short In a thrilling game against the Pelicans, Stephen Curry of the Warriors made history by becoming the fastest player to score 2,000 career 3-pointers in just 597 games, outpacing legends like Ray Allen and Kyle Korver.

#ThisDayThatYear in 2017, Curry became the fastest player to reach the 2000 three-pointers made mark (Image credit: X/@TheBayBR)

#ThisDayThatYear: Curry becomes fastest player to reach 2,000 three-pointers made

By Pavan Thimmaiah 02:07 pm Dec 04, 202402:07 pm

What's the story On December 4, 2017, Stephen Curry etched his name in NBA history, becoming the fastest player to sink 2,000 career 3-pointers. It took him just 597 games to achieve this milestone, shattering Ray Allen's previous record of 824 games and solidifying his legacy as the league's greatest shooter. Dive into the story behind this iconic achievement and more.

Game recap

Warriors beat Pelicans as Curry sets NBA record

The Warriors defeated the Pelicans 125-115 in New Orleans, fueled by Curry's electrifying 31 points and Klay Thompson's 22-point effort. Despite Jrue Holiday leading the Pelicans with 34 points, Golden State's dynamic offense proved too much. This game also marked Curry's historic achievement as he became the fastest player to reach 2,000 career 3-pointers made, redefining the art of shooting in the NBA.

Record

Curry makes this record

As mentioned Curry was the fastest player to 2,000 career 3-pointers, achieving this feat in just 597 games. Curry outpaced legends like Ray Allen who took 824 games. Kyle Korver stands third taking 1,015 games. Meanwhile, Reggie Miller achieved it in 1,077 games, Jamal Crawford in 1,152 games, and Jason Terry stands fifth taking 1,161 games.

Most 3-pointers

NBA players with the most three-pointers made

Notably, Curry also leads the list of most three-pointers made with a record 3,814* three-pointers made. He is trailed by James Harden (3,007*) who recently surpassed Ray Allen who managed 2,973 three-pointers. The fourth most is Damian Lillard with 2,665* threes (the third active player in the top five). The fifth player with most career threes is Reggie Miller with 2,560 three-pointers.