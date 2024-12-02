Virat Kohli: India's only centurion in Day/Night Tests
After winning the series opener, India will take on Australia in the 2nd Test of the 2024/25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Adelaide. The impending encounter, starting December 6, will be played under the lights. Over the years, India have showed their domination in Day/Night Tests. As has been the case, Virat Kohli would be pivotal for them. He boasts a decent record in pink-ball encounters.
Most Test runs for India in D/N Tests
As of now, Kohli is the only Indian batter to have scored over 200 runs in pink-ball Tests. He has slammed 277 runs from four such encounters at an average of 46.16. The tally includes a century and half-century. It is worth noting that no other Indian batter has scored a century in pink-ball Tests.
Century on Day/Night Test debut
Notably, Kohli is the only batter to have featured in each of India's four Day/Night Tests so far. He smashed an incredible century in India's first such encounter, against Bangladesh at Eden Gardens in 2019. Kohli smacked a fine 136 as India won the low-scoring pink-ball Test by an innings and 46 runs. He was India's Test captain back then.
One of six captains with this feat
In the 2019 Eden Gardens Test against Bangladesh, Kohli became the fifth captain to score a century in Day/Night Tests. In 2022, Sri Lanka's Dimuth Karunaratne became the sixth such captain. The list also includes Faf du Plessis, Steven Smith, Joe Root, and Kane Williamson.
What about other pink-ball Tests?
Kohli smashed 74 in India's next pink-ball encounter, against Australia in Adelaide (2020). However, he scored four in the next innings as India perished for a record 36. India lost that match. Kohli's other scores in Day/Night Tests read 27 vs England (Ahmedabad, 2021) and 23 and 13 (Bengaluru, 2022). He will be raring to go for the impending Adelaide Test against Australia.