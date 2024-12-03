Summarize Simplifying... In short In his 300th T20 match, Suryakumar Yadav showcased his power-hitting prowess with a 46-ball 70, helping Mumbai recover from early setbacks and post a competitive total.

His impressive innings, marked by 7 fours and 4 sixes, came at a crucial time for Mumbai, who were put into bat first.

With a career spanning over a decade, Suryakumar has amassed over 7,750 runs, including six tons and 54 half-centuries. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

SKY scored a brisk half-century off just 31 balls

Suryakumar Yadav smashes 46-ball 70 in his 300th T20

By Parth Dhall 01:53 pm Dec 03, 202401:53 pm

What's the story Indian cricket team's T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav played a remarkable knock for Mumbai against Services in the 2024/25 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy encounter. He scored a brisk half-century off just 31 balls, which powered Mumbai to 192/4 in 20 overs. He added a 130-run stand with Shivam Dube (71*). SKY had missed a few games earlier in the season but returned to play for Mumbai in this important clash. It was his 300th match in T20 cricket.

Match highlights

SKY's aggressive batting helps Mumbai surpass 190

Suryakumar, who is known for his aggressive batting style, didn't disappoint in this match. He partnered with Dube to help Mumbai cross 150 before the start of the 17th over. His impressive knock comprised 7 fours and 4 sixes, displaying his power-hitting abilities. This performance came at a crucial time for Mumbai, who were put into bat first by Services after winning the toss. They were down to 60/3 before Suryakumar smacked a 46-ball 70.

Team performance

Early setbacks and steady recovery for Mumbai

Mumbai suffered an early blow when Poonam Poonia sent Prithvi Shaw back for a duck after just three deliveries. Ajinkya Rahane and skipper Shreyas Iyer then took charge to steady Mumbai's innings after the early loss. However, both had to leave after getting off to promising starts. Despite the early blows, Suryakumar and Dube's partnership ensured Mumbai posted a competitive total at the end of their innings.

Stats

54th fifty in his 300th T20 match

It is worth noting that Suryakumar featured in his 300th T20 encounter. In a career spanning over a decade, the Indian dasher has raced to 7,813 runs in T20s, as per ESPNcricinfo. He averages around 35. SKY owns six tons and 54 fifties. Suryakumar, who leads India in T20 Internationals, has racked up 2,570 from 78 matches at an average of 40.79. Four of his tons have come for India.