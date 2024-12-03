Summarize Simplifying... In short Indian bowlers Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, and Axar Patel have all made significant contributions in Day-Night Tests.

Bumrah's five-wicket haul led to a historic win against Sri Lanka in 2022, while Sharma and Yadav dominated in the 2019 match against Bangladesh.

Patel, the only spinner on the list, claimed twin fifers in a 2021 game against England, leading to a 10-wicket triumph. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Jasprit Bumrah also features on this list (Image source: X/@BCCI)

Presenting Indian bowlers with five-wicket hauls in Day-Night Tests

By Gaurav Tripathi 01:44 pm Dec 03, 202401:44 pm

What's the story India's day-night Test cricket journey started in November 2019, against Bangladesh at Eden Gardens. The format, which is played with a pink ball instead of the traditional red one, has revived fan interest and posed new challenges for players. Meanwhile, India's next pink-ball assignment is against Australia at the Adelaide Oval, starting on December 6. Here we look at Indians with five-wicket hauls in Day-Night Tests.

#1

Jasprit Bumrah - 5/24 vs Sri Lanka, 2022

India's leading pacer Jasprit Bumrah starred in India's historic Day/Night Test win against Sri Lanka in 2022 in Mohali. A stunning five-wicket haul helped India bowl out the Lankans for 109 in the first innings. It was his maiden Test fifer at home as he claimed 5/24 across 10 overs. India eventually won by 238 runs as Bumrah took three more wickets in his second outing.

#2

Ishant Sharma - 5/22 vs Bangladesh, 2019

Former Indian pacer Ishant Sharma recorded a fifer in the first innings of the day-night Test against Bangladesh in Kolkata, 2019. The visitors managed a mere 106 runs as Ishant recorded figures of 5/22. In the second innings, he picked up 4/56 to dent the Tigers even further. It was India's first-ever Day-Night Test as they won by an innings and 46 runs.

#3

Umesh Yadav - 5/53 vs Bangladesh, 2019

Umesh Yadav claimed eight wickets in the aforementioned pink-ball game in Kolkata. Bangladesh scored 106 runs in the first innings as Yadav recorded figures of 3/29. During the second innings, he picked up 5/53 folding the visitors for 195. He bowled 21.1 overs and managed three maidens in his spell. As mentioned, India recorded an innings triumph in that game.

#4

Axar Patel - 6/38 and 5/32 vs England, 2021

Axar Patel, the only spinner on this list, was the first bowler to claim twin fifers in a Day-Night Test. The left-arm spinner was at his best in the 2021 Ahmedabad game as he ripped apart the England batting line-up on two occasions. Patel's 6/38 and 5/32 meant the visitors could only manage 112 and 81 in their two outings. India hence recorded a 10-wicket triumph.