Summarize Simplifying... In short Urvil Patel, a cricket player from Gujarat, recently scored an impressive 115 runs off just 41 balls in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, breaking his own record for the highest individual score by a Gujarat player in T20s.

This performance, which included eight fours and a six, led Gujarat to an eight-wicket victory over Uttarakhand.

Despite his success, Patel went unsold at the IPL 2025 mega auction after being released by Gujarat Titans post the 2023 season.

Patel scored a century off just 36 balls

Urvil Patel slams his second ton in SMAT 2024: Details

By Gaurav Tripathi 12:58 pm Dec 03, 202412:58 pm

What's the story Once again, Urvil Patel has made headlines. The promising cricketer from Gujarat scored a century in just 36 balls in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Patel achieved the remarkable feat in a match against Uttarakhand on December 3 in Indore. His performance comes after he recently became the fastest Indian to score a T20 hundred, accomplishing the feat off just 28 balls against Tripura. Here are further details.

Match-winning performance

Patel's unbeaten 115 leads Gujarat to victory

Patel's explosive batting didn't end at the century mark. He continued his onslaught, remaining unbeaten at 115 off just 41 balls. He smoked eight fours and a six. This phenomenal performance was instrumental in Gujarat's eight-wicket victory over Uttarakhand as they accomplished the 183-run target in just 13.1 overs. With this score, Patel broke his own record for the highest individual score by a Gujarat player in T20s, which was 113 runs against Tripura.

Consistent performer

Patel's consistent performance in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Despite Uttarakhand setting a difficult target, Gujarat got off to a flying start, courtesy Patel and Aarya Desai (23). After Desai's departure, Patel continued the onslaught with Abhishek Desai (14) and captain Axar Patel (28*). The latter scored a brisk 28 off 18 balls, sealing the win for Gujarat. Incidentally, this is the second time in a week Urvil has hit one of the four fastest T20 hundreds by an Indian player.

Career overview

Patel's journey in cricket and IPL

Patel, a Mehsana, Baroda native, debuted for Baroda in a T20 match against Mumbai in Rajkot in 2018. He also tried his hand at List A cricket that year but only made his first-class debut six years later. Despite his stellar performance in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Patel went unsold at the IPL 2025 mega auction after being released by Gujarat Titans post the 2023 season.