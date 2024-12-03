#ThisDayThatYear: Brady continues dominating Bills, surpasses Brett Favre's win record
On December 03, 2017, Tom Brady continued his dominance over the Buffalo Bills, surpassing Brett Favre's record for the most wins by a quarterback against a single opponent. With a 23-3 victory, Brady's commanding performance solidified his place in NFL history. This win marked his 27th career victory against the Bills (27-3), extending his reign as one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time.
Patriots trounce Bills as Brady extends his winning streak
The Patriots won their eighth straight game with a 23-3 victory over the Bills. Brady threw for 21 of 30 for 258 yards and an interception. Rob Gronkowski caught 9 passes for 147 yards. The Patriots' defense held Buffalo to just 3 points, 26 rushing yards, and 268 total yards while forcing one turnover. Notably, this was Brady's 27th win vs the Bills.
Recap of Brady's winning streak vs Buffalo
The QB's winning streak against the Bills started way back in 2001 with a 21-11 win. Overall, Brady finished his career with a record 33 wins and just three losses. In the 36 games, the QB amassed 9,032 yards, completed 769 passes, and recorded 72 TDs (the most by any QB against a team). Notably, he boasted a passer rating of 64.1% against Buffalo.
QB's most wins against NFL teams
As mentioned Brady's most career wins are against the Bills. Other records include 30 wins vs the NY Jets, and 24 wins vs the Miami Dolphins the third most by the QB. The fourth most is against the Indianapolis Colts with 16 wins. The fifth most was against the Atlanta Falcons with 11 wins and one loss.