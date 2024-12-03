Summarize Simplifying... In short Tom Brady led the Patriots to their eighth consecutive win against the Bills with a 23-3 victory, marking his 27th win against them.

This victory surpassed Brett Favre's record, with Brady's career boasting 33 wins and only three losses against the Bills.

His most career wins are against the Bills, followed by the NY Jets, Miami Dolphins, Indianapolis Colts, and Atlanta Falcons.

#ThisDayThatYear in 2017, Brady recorded his 27th win vs the Buffalo Bills for the most wins by a QB against one franchise (Image credit: X/@UMichFootball)

#ThisDayThatYear: Brady continues dominating Bills, surpasses Brett Favre's win record

By Pavan Thimmaiah 12:04 pm Dec 03, 202412:04 pm

What's the story On December 03, 2017, Tom Brady continued his dominance over the Buffalo Bills, surpassing Brett Favre's record for the most wins by a quarterback against a single opponent. With a 23-3 victory, Brady's commanding performance solidified his place in NFL history. This win marked his 27th career victory against the Bills (27-3), extending his reign as one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time.

Game recap

Patriots trounce Bills as Brady extends his winning streak

The Patriots won their eighth straight game with a 23-3 victory over the Bills. Brady threw for 21 of 30 for 258 yards and an interception. Rob Gronkowski caught 9 passes for 147 yards. The Patriots' defense held Buffalo to just 3 points, 26 rushing yards, and 268 total yards while forcing one turnover. Notably, this was Brady's 27th win vs the Bills.

Streak

Recap of Brady's winning streak vs Buffalo

The QB's winning streak against the Bills started way back in 2001 with a 21-11 win. Overall, Brady finished his career with a record 33 wins and just three losses. In the 36 games, the QB amassed 9,032 yards, completed 769 passes, and recorded 72 TDs (the most by any QB against a team). Notably, he boasted a passer rating of 64.1% against Buffalo.

Most wins

QB's most wins against NFL teams

As mentioned Brady's most career wins are against the Bills. Other records include 30 wins vs the NY Jets, and 24 wins vs the Miami Dolphins the third most by the QB. The fourth most is against the Indianapolis Colts with 16 wins. The fifth most was against the Atlanta Falcons with 11 wins and one loss.