Summarize Simplifying... In short New Zealand's cricket team captain, Tom Latham, acknowledges the need for improvement in their fielding for the upcoming second Test against England, following a heavy loss in the first.

Despite wicketkeeper-batsman Tom Blundell's poor form, Latham remains confident in his abilities.

In the first Test, England triumphed over New Zealand, with a standout performance from Harry Brook, who scored 171 runs. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

NZ dropped eight catches at Lord's (Image Source: X/@BLACKCAPS)

Christchurch Test: Tom Latham dismisses concerns over New Zealand's fielding

By Rajdeep Saha 06:18 pm Dec 01, 202406:18 pm

What's the story New Zealand's Test captain Tom Latham has brushed off concerns over his team's fielding performance after their eight-wicket defeat to England in the first Test. Despite dropping eight catches during England's first innings, Latham remains confident that this isn't an ongoing issue for the Black Caps. He said this in a press conference on Sunday. "I don't think it's something that requires work," adding it was just one of those games where when one goes down, they all keep falling.

Improvement needed

Latham acknowledges need for improvement in 2nd Test

Latham admitted his side has to do better in the second Test against England, which starts on Friday. He said they aren't looking for excuses and know they have to do better. Despite the heavy loss, Latham was confident of his side's effort and commitment. He blamed the loss on small margins and things not going their way in the game.

Support expressed

Latham backs Blundell despite poor form in 2024

Despite a disappointing show from Tom Blundell, who has averaged just 15.88 from 10 matches this year, Latham continues to back him as the team's best wicketkeeper-batsman. The captain said he believes Blundell is just one innings away from getting back to his best. "I certainly believe Tom is our best wicketkeeper-batsman in the country," said Latham, adding they have faith in him and are encouraging him to play his natural game.

Information

England down New Zealand in 1st Test

New Zealand posted 348 runs in the 1st innings. Kane Williamson shone with 93 runs. England responded well, posting 499/10. Harry Brook hit 171 with Ollie Pope and Ben Stokes smashing fifties. NZ perished for 254 next as Brydon Carse claimed a six-wicket haul. In response, England (104/2) won by 8 wickets.