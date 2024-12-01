Summarize Simplifying... In short KKR's Rinku Singh and Ramandeep Singh showcased their explosive batting in the SMAT 2025.

Rinku, playing for Uttar Pradesh, scored a rapid 26* off nine balls, helping his team to a massive victory over Arunachal Pradesh.

Meanwhile, Ramandeep, representing Punjab, smashed a quick 39* off just 11 balls, aiding his team to triumph over Hyderabad.

Both players' impressive performances underline their significant contributions to their respective teams. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Ramandeep Singh was on fire for Punjab on Sunday against Hyderabad (Image Source: X/@BCCI)

SMAT: KKR's Rinku Singh and Ramandeep Singh play whirlwind knocks

By Rajdeep Saha 06:08 pm Dec 01, 202406:08 pm

What's the story Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have a lot to look forward to this season as their retained players Rinku Singh and Ramandeep Singh put on a show in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024 on Sunday. Both players were retained by KKR for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 auction. Rinku was retained for ₹13 crore while Ramandeep, an uncapped player back then, was retained for ₹4 crore. Here's more.

Match performance

Rinku Singh's fiery innings boosts Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh's Rinku was at his explosive best against Arunachal Pradesh. He scored a quickfire 26* runs off just nine balls, including three sixes and one four. His strike rate was an extraordinary 288.89. This explosive innings helped Uttar Pradesh post a robust total of 242/4 in their allotted 20 overs. Rinku came to bat at number six in the 17th over. He added an unbeaten 56-run stand alongside Sameer Rizvi, who hit an unbeaten 36 from 18 balls.

Match outcome

Rinku owns a strike rate of 181.91 in SMAT 2024/25

In reply to Uttar Pradesh's mammoth total, Arunachal Pradesh could only score 86/5. This handed Uttar Pradesh a comprehensive victory by a whopping 156 runs. In five SMAT 2024/25 matches this season, Rinku has smashed 171 runs from four innings. His strike rate reads 181.91. As per ESPNcricinfo, Rinku has raced to 2,870 runs in T20s at 35. His strike rate is 149.55. He has slammed 144 sixes.

Player performance

Ramandeep Singh's quickfire knock aids Punjab's win

Ramandeep, another KKR player who plays for Punjab, also displayed his prowess on Sunday. He scored a quickfire 39* off just 11 balls against Hyderabad. His innings included five fours and three sixes at an astonishing strike rate of 354.55. This effort helped Punjab post a daunting total of 196/6 against Hyderabad. Despite Hyderabad's best efforts, they were bowled out for 189.

Information

Ramandeep's crunch T20 stats

Ramandeep owns 66 runs in SMAT this season from 5 matches. His strike rate is 194-plus. Overall in T20s, he has smacked 625 runs from 64 matches at 24.03. The finisher's strike rate is a solid 173.61.