Summarize Simplifying... In short Mohammed Shami, after a successful return from injury in the Ranji Trophy, continued his impressive form in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2025, picking up 11 wickets in nine matches.

Despite Bengal's loss in the quarter-finals, Shami's consistent performance has kept him in contention for a Test recall.

Notably, his three wickets against Baroda took his T20 career tally past the 200-wicket milestone.

Shami has gone past 200 T20 wickets (Image Source: X/@BCCI)

Mohammed Shami shines in SMAT 2024/25, surpasses 200 T20 wickets

By Rajdeep Saha 07:06 pm Dec 11, 202407:06 pm

What's the story Seasoned Indian pacer Mohammed Shami has been under the watchful eyes of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as he prepares for a possible return to international cricket. Shami hopes to secure a spot in India's squad for the ongoing Test series against Australia. He could be drafted in ahead of the 4th Test match in Melbourne. Shami had a dream campaign for Bengal in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024/25. Here we decode his stats.

T20 exploits

Shami's performance in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Shami made a return from injury in Ranji Trophy, claiming 7 scalps against Madhya Pradesh. He carried on his form in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT). As per ESPNcricinfo, Shami bowled 35.3 overs (213 balls) in nine matches, picking up 11 wickets at an average of 25.36 and an economy rate of 7.85. Although Bengal lost to Baroda in the quarter-finals, Shami's consistent performances throughout the tournament have kept him in the race for a Test recall.

Information

Shami's performance match wise in SMAT 2024/25

Shami's performance in SMAT 2024/25 reads as 1/46 versus Punjab, 3/21 versus Hyderabad, 0/46 versus Mizoram, 0/38 versus MP, 0/16 versus Meghalaya, 3/26 versus Rajasthan, 1/25 versus Chandigarh and 2/43 versus Baroda.

Stats

Shami gets past 200 T20 scalps

Shami's 2/43 against Baroda in the quarters saw him race past 200 wickets in T20s. In 165 matches, he owns 201 scalps at 24.29. His economy rate is 8.19. He owns three four-fers in T20s.