Ishan Kishan's explosive 77* off just 23 balls led Jharkhand to a record-breaking T20 victory over Arunachal Pradesh, chasing down 94 runs in just 4.3 overs.

This feat set a new world record for the highest run-rate in a T20I innings, surpassing Romania's previous record.

Kishan, who was recently bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2025 mega auction, now holds the highest strike rate in a SMAT innings.

Jharkhand won the match by 10 wickets (Image source: X/@BCCI)

Ishan Kishan's fiery 77* helps Jharkhand set T20 world record

By Gaurav Tripathi 11:20 am Nov 30, 202411:20 am

What's the story Led by a sensational 77*-run knock from Ishan Kishan, the Jharkhand cricket team set a new world record in the 2024 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT). The team accomplished the record during their match against Arunachal Pradesh at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. Jharkhand cruised to a thumping 10-wicket victory by chasing down a mammoth 94 runs in just 4.3 overs.

Arunachal Pradesh's struggle and Jharkhand's triumph

Despite winning the toss and choosing to bat first, Arunachal Pradesh were bundled out for a paltry 93 runs. Their highest individual score was only 14 runs. Anukul Roy, who was recently signed by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for ₹40 lakh in the 2025 IPL Auction, starred with a four-wicket haul. Ravi Yadav also played a crucial role by claiming three wickets.

Kishan's record-breaking performance

In reply to Arunachal Pradesh's total, Jharkhand chased it down in just 27 balls. This was largely due to Ishan Kishan's incredible performance, who scored 77* runs off just 23 balls, with a strike-rate of 334.78. The southpaw now owns the highest strike rate in a SMAT innings (minimum 20 balls faced). Kishan, who smoked five fours and nine sixes, beat Anmolpreet Singh's previous record of a strike-rate of 334.61.

Jharkhand's historic run-rate surpasses previous records

Jharkhand's remarkable feat of scoring 94 runs in 4.3 overs to win by 10 wickets is now a part of cricket history. Their run-rate of 20.88 is the highest by any team in a T20I innings that lasted more than one over, beating Romania's previous record of 20.47 against Serbia in 2021. This achievement is a huge milestone for the Jharkhand cricket team and its players.

Kishan to play for SRH

Notably, Kishan was sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for ₹11.25 crore in the IPL 2025 mega auction. His latest knock took his tally to 4,876 runs across 189 T20 games at 28.68 (100s: 3, 50s: 28). Coming to his IPL numbers, he has played 105 matches and scored 2,644 runs at an average of 28.43 with a strike rate of 136.