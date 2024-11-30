Summarize Simplifying... In short Shardul Thakur's performance against Kerala in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy has been marked as one of the worst in history, tying with Ramesh Rahul's record.

This poor performance contributed to Kerala's 43-run victory over Mumbai.

Additionally, Thakur went unsold in the 2025 IPL mega auction, despite his previous successes as a top wicket-taker for CSK in 2018 and 2021.

Thakur gave away 69 runs in 4 overs against Kerala (Image source: X/@IPL)

Shardul Thakur registers this unwanted record in SMAT: Details

By Gaurav Tripathi 11:26 am Nov 30, 202411:26 am

What's the story Mumbai's fast-bowling all-rounder Shardul Thakur had a disappointing outing in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024 match against Kerala. The match was held at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Friday. Thakur had an expensive spell as he gave away 69 runs from his full quota of four overs while picking up only one wicket. The pacer entered the record books for unwanted reasons with this spell.

Record match

Thakur's performance matches worst record in tournament history

Thakur's performance against Kerala has been noted as the joint-worst bowling figures in the history of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He now shares the unfortunate record with Arunachal Pradesh's Ramesh Rahul, who also conceded 69 runs from four overs against Haryana earlier this season. Owing to Thakur's underwhelming performance, Kerala managed to pull off a 43-run victory over Mumbai.

IPL trajectory

Thakur went unsold in IPL 2025 mega auction

Notably, Thakur didn't find any takers at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction. Shardul had set his base price at ₹2 crore. However, no side, including Chennai Super Kings, went for the pacer. In 95 IPL games, Shardul owns 94 scalps at 30.52. He has one four-wicket haul under his belt. With the bat, he has 307 runs at 12.28. He owns one fifty.

Information

Do you know?

In the IPL 2024 mini-auction, Thakur was bought by CSK for a sum of ₹4 crore. Shardul, who was the highest wicket-taker for CSK in IPL 2018 and 2021 respectively, failed to shine last season. He claimed 5 scalps at 61.80 from nine games.