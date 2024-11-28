Summarize Simplifying... In short Shreyas Iyer has been a standout performer in the SMAT 2024/25, scoring a total of 201 runs, including a brilliant unbeaten 130 in the opener against Goa.

He also led Mumbai to victory against Maharashtra with a 39-ball 71.

Shreyas Iyer leads from the front in SMAT 2024/25: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 06:48 pm Nov 28, 2024

What's the story Shreyas Iyer has carried his Ranji Trophy form into the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024/25 season. The Mumbai batter has smashed a century and a fifty in his side's first two matches. Shreyas' efforts have helped Mumbai win their first two games as they are placed third at the moment with eight points. Here we decode Shreyas' form and stats.

Vs MAHA

Shreyas shines with 71 versus Maharashtra

Versus Maharashtra on Wednesday in Hyderabad, Shreyas scored a valuable 39-ball 71, coming to bat at number three during a 172-run chase. He smacked eight fours and three sixes (SR: 182.05). He arrived when Mumbai lost Prithvi Shaw (0). Shreyas added 31 runs alongside Angkrish Raghuvanshi (21). Thereafter, Ajinkya Rahane joined him and the two stitched a 112-run stand for the 3rd wicket.

130*

130* in Mumbai's SMAT opener versus Goa

In Mumbai's SMAT opener versus Goa in Hyderabad, Shreyas smoked a brilliant unbeaten 130. He faced 57 balls and hit 11 fours and 10 sixes, striking at 228.07. His brilliant knock helped Mumbai post a score of 250/4 in 20 overs. Shreyas shared two fifty-plus stands alongside Prithvi Shaw and Rahane. In response, Goa managed 224/8, losing by 26 runs.

Stats

His crunch stats in SMAT and T20 cricket

As per ESPNcricinfo, Shreyas is the 3rd-highest scorer in SMAT 2024/25 with 201 runs (100s: 1, 50s: 1). Overall in SMAT, Iyer owns 1,599 runs at 38.07. He owns three tons and 8 fifties. Overall in T20s, Iyer has scored 5,830 runs at 33.31. In addition to 37 fifties, he owns three tons. His strike rate in T20 cricket reads 133.01.

IPL

PBKS spend record ₹26.75 crore for Shreyas Iyer

Former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Shreyas will play for Punjab Kings in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL). The franchise bought him for a jaw-dropping sum of ₹26.75 crore in the mega auction, making him the most expensive player in IPL history. However, Rishabh Pant's sum of ₹27 crore by Lucknow Super Giants, saw him break Iyer's record.