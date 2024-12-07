Summarize Simplifying... In short R Ashwin was chosen over Sundar for the Adelaide Test due to his adaptability to pink-ball Tests and his batting skills.

Despite Sundar's impressive performance in Perth, Ashwin's record in day-night Tests and his past successes in Adelaide tipped the scales in his favor.

The decision sparked debate among fans, but the team management believed Ashwin's ability to neutralize Australia's top batters would be more effective on this wicket. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Ashwin has an excellent record at Adelaide Oval (Image source: X/@ICC)

Why R Ashwin was picked over Sundar for Adelaide Test?

By Gaurav Tripathi 10:29 am Dec 07, 202410:29 am

What's the story India's fielding coach Ryan ten Doeschate has shed light on the team's decision to pick seasoned spinner Ravichandran Ashwin over Washington Sundar for the ongoing day-night Test against Australia in Adelaide. The choice was influenced by Ashwin's impressive track record at the Adelaide Oval and India's need for additional batting depth. Despite Sundar's commendable form since his return to the Test XI during the New Zealand series and Perth Test, he was not included in the playing XI.

Strategic decision

Ashwin's adaptability and batting depth influenced selection

Ten Doeschate emphasized that the conditions and Ashwin's proven adaptability to pink-ball Tests, tipped the balance in favor of the experienced off-spinner. He said, "We wanted to strengthen the batting and given what we saw of Nitish in the first Test, we kind of thought we could go with what we perceived to be the guys bowling the best spin at the moment." The coach further added that they felt Ashwin was more likely to take wickets under these conditions.

Fan reaction

Ashwin's selection sparks debate among fans

The decision to pick Ashwin has ignited a debate among fans, especially considering Sundar's impressive outing in Perth where he got Australian tailenders Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon out in the second innings. However, Ashwin's day-night Test credentials are hard to ignore. India's most successful bowler in pink-ball games, the 37-year-old has 18 wickets from four matches at an average of 13.83. His past exploits in Adelaide only justified his selection for the ongoing match.

Batting prowess

Ashwin's batting skills and experience influenced selection

Ashwin's reputation as a reliable lower-order batter, especially considering India's brittle batting on Day 1, also contributed to his selection. His ability to neutralize Australia's top batters like Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne was another factor the team management considered. Ten Doeschate said that there isn't much difference between Sundar and Ashwin, but they thought Ashwin would be slightly more effective on this wicket.