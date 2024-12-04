Summarize Simplifying... In short The Adelaide Oval, known for its batter-friendly pitch, is set to host the 2nd Test of the 2025 Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

With Australia's unbeaten record in Adelaide's Day/Night Tests and India's star performers like Virat Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin, the match promises to be a thrilling encounter.

The Adelaide Oval will host the 2nd Test between Australia and India

Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Adelaide Oval: Pitch report, stats, and more

What's the story Australia and India will square off in the 2nd Test of the 2024/25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Adelaide. The impending encounter, starting December 6, will be played under the lights. Over the years, the two teams have showed their domination in Day/Night Tests. Notably, Australia are unbeaten in pink-ball Tests at the Adelaide Oval. Here are the pitch report and venue stats.

How does the pitch behave?

The Adelaide wicket allows batters to play the strokes freely, owing to the flat nature. However, the pink ball moves during the twilight period. As per the pitch curator, the upcoming match could witness rain and thunderstorms on Day 1, bringing in the pacers. Meanwhile, the pitch will likely have a 6mm grass covering. Notably, spinners will also be in action throughout the Test.

A look at venue stats

The Adelaide Oval has hosted 82 Test matches so far. Hosts Australia have won 45 and lost 18, while 19 of them have been drawn. Meanwhile, India have won eight out of 13 Tests here (lost two). Notably, the teams batting first have won a total of 40 games. The average first-innings score at this iconic venue reads 386.

Australia's perfect record in Adelaide (D/N Tests)

Australia have played all of their 12 Day/Night Tests at home, having won 11. Seven of those have been held in Adelaide, with Australia maintaining a perfect record. Despite the result in Perth, Australia have an edge on this ground.

Who are India's star performers?

Virat Kohli also has the fourth-most runs by a visiting batter at the Adelaide Oval in Test cricket (509 runs). His tally includes three tons. Notably, Kohli also has the most runs for India in pink-ball Tests. Meanwhile, Ravichandran Ashwin (16) is the highest wicket-taker for India among spinners at this venue. Ashwin is the only Indian to have bowled over 1,000 balls here.

2nd Test: What to expect?

The 2nd Test of the 2024/25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Adelaide promises to be a thriller. Hosts Australia, who were defeated in the opener in Perth, will come down hard on the Indians. Notably, India were bowled out for a paltry 36 in the last pink-ball Test involving the two teams, held in Adelaide. It will be interesting to see how things pan out.