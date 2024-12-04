Summarize Simplifying... In short Indian cricketers Kohli, Rohit, and Rahul are aiming to improve their ICC Test Rankings.

Rohit is 26th in the ICC Test Rankings (Photo credit: X/@BCCI)

Kohli, Rohit and Rahul look to rise in Test Rankings

By Rajdeep Saha 06:36 pm Dec 04, 202406:36 pm

What's the story The latest International Cricket Council (ICC) Test Rankings see Indian cricket stars Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and KL Rahul at 14th, 26th, and 49th positions respectively. The rankings come as the Border-Gavaskar Trophy is underway with India set to face Australia in the second Test match of the series in Adelaide on December 6. The upcoming pink ball Test against Australia could significantly impact their standings.

Kohli

Kohli holds 14th position

Kohli is currently at the 14th spot in the ICC Men's Test Batting Rankings with a tally 689 rating points. Kohli struggled in the three-match Test series against New Zealand at home recently. He bagged onlu 93 runs across six innings as India lost 3-0. However, the 36-year-old hit a fine unbeaten 100 in the third innings of the first Australia-India Test in Perth's Optus Stadium. He started on a poor note, scoring 5 before getting to three figures thereafter.

Captain's comeback

Rohit's return could boost his 26th place ranking

India's skipper Rohit, who currently sits at 26th with a rating of 623 in the updated ICC Test rankings, will return for the Adelaide Test. His absence from the top half is largely due to failures witnessed against Bangladesh and New Zealand on home soil. He managed 6, 5, 23 and 8 versus the Tigers. Against New Zealand, he got 2, 52, 0, 8, 18 and 11 respectively. Rohit missed the first Australia-India Test due to personal reasons.

Potential rise

Rahul's ranking could improve following Perth Test performance

Currently,Rahul sits at the 49th position in the ICC Test Rankings with 535 points. His match-winning contributions in the Perth Test have left fans hopeful that the momentum could help him improve his ranking. Rahul managed scores worth 26 and 77 in the Perth Test and looked assured at the crease. He could be kept as an opener alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal for the Adelaide Test.