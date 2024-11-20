Pakistan wants to host Virat Kohli in CT: Shoaib Akhtar
The venue for the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy is still undecided, with discussions still on whether it will be hosted in Pakistan or follow a hybrid model. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has told the International Cricket Council (ICC) that the Indian team will not travel to Pakistan for the tournament. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has strongly rejected a hybrid hosting model.
Akhtar optimistic about resolving Champions Trophy 2025 issue
Renowned Pakistani fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar has also expressed his views on the ongoing controversy. He is hopeful that a resolution can be found through back channel talks. "There will be back channel talks. Even in days of war there is back channel talks," he said during an interview. He further emphasized that the final decision rests with the governments and not with the BCCI or PCB.
Akhtar highlights Kohli's desire to play in Pakistan
Akhtar also emphasized that Pakistan eagerly wants to host Indian cricketer Virat Kohli for the Champions Trophy. "Virat Kohli is trying to play in Pakistan for the first time. Pakistan wants to see Virat play in Pakistan," he said. He then envisioned Kohli scoring a century on Pakistani soil, saying it would be a huge moment for both the player and the host country.
Champions Trophy 2025: A stepping stone for Pakistan
Akhtar also spoke about Pakistan's image as a nation that has failed to host big tournaments such as the World Cup. He proposed that if the Champions Trophy 2025 is hosted successfully in Pakistan, it could lead to bigger events in the future. "Pakistan has got a tag that it cannot host big tournaments like World Cup. If this (Champions Trophy) happens it will be a stepping stone for bigger events," he said.
ICC to finalize Champions Trophy 2025 schedule this week
According to sources close to the matter, the ICC will likely finalize and announce the schedule for the Champions Trophy. The decision comes after the ongoing discussions with the Pakistan cricket board to handle India's concerns over traveling to Pakistan for the tournament. The final decision on whether Pakistan will host the event or a hybrid model will be adopted is yet to be made public.