Summarize Simplifying... In short Former Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Akhtar expressed hope for India's participation in the Champions Trophy 2025, potentially hosted by Pakistan.

He highlighted Indian cricketer Virat Kohli's eagerness to play in Pakistan, envisioning it as a significant moment for both parties.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) is set to finalize the tournament's schedule, with the decision on the host country still pending.

PCB has rejected a hybrid model for the Champions Trophy

Pakistan wants to host Virat Kohli in CT: Shoaib Akhtar

By Parth Dhall 01:08 pm Nov 20, 202401:08 pm

What's the story The venue for the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy is still undecided, with discussions still on whether it will be hosted in Pakistan or follow a hybrid model. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has told the International Cricket Council (ICC) that the Indian team will not travel to Pakistan for the tournament. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has strongly rejected a hybrid hosting model.

Optimism

Akhtar optimistic about resolving Champions Trophy 2025 issue

Renowned Pakistani fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar has also expressed his views on the ongoing controversy. He is hopeful that a resolution can be found through back channel talks. "There will be back channel talks. Even in days of war there is back channel talks," he said during an interview. He further emphasized that the final decision rests with the governments and not with the BCCI or PCB.

Player perspective

Akhtar highlights Kohli's desire to play in Pakistan

Akhtar also emphasized that Pakistan eagerly wants to host Indian cricketer Virat Kohli for the Champions Trophy. "Virat Kohli is trying to play in Pakistan for the first time. Pakistan wants to see Virat play in Pakistan," he said. He then envisioned Kohli scoring a century on Pakistani soil, saying it would be a huge moment for both the player and the host country.

Tournament significance

Champions Trophy 2025: A stepping stone for Pakistan

Akhtar also spoke about Pakistan's image as a nation that has failed to host big tournaments such as the World Cup. He proposed that if the Champions Trophy 2025 is hosted successfully in Pakistan, it could lead to bigger events in the future. "Pakistan has got a tag that it cannot host big tournaments like World Cup. If this (Champions Trophy) happens it will be a stepping stone for bigger events," he said.

Schedule announcement

ICC to finalize Champions Trophy 2025 schedule this week

According to sources close to the matter, the ICC will likely finalize and announce the schedule for the Champions Trophy. The decision comes after the ongoing discussions with the Pakistan cricket board to handle India's concerns over traveling to Pakistan for the tournament. The final decision on whether Pakistan will host the event or a hybrid model will be adopted is yet to be made public.