Siddarth Kaul retires from Indian cricket, open to playing overseas
Siddarth Kaul, the fast bowler who last played for India almost six years ago, has announced his retirement from Indian cricket. However, the 34-year-old athlete is still open to playing overseas. His international career consisted of six caps, evenly divided between T20Is and ODIs from June 2018 to February 2019. Kaul also featured in the Indian Premier League in addition to featuring in domestic cricket.
Kaul's significant contributions to Punjab's cricket victories
In the 2023-24 season, Kaul played a key role in Punjab's maiden T20 win, taking the most wickets (16 in 10 games) for his side in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He also topped the wicket-takers' list in the 50-overs Vijay Hazare Trophy with a stunning 19 wickets in six games. Most recently, he played for Punjab in the first half of the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy season.
Kaul's career statistics
Kaul made his First-Class debut for Punjab at 17. However, his career was plagued by repeated back injuries which kept him out for more than five years. Nevertheless, Kaul has taken 297 FC wickets in 88 matches at 26.77 in a 17-year career. As per ESPNcricinfo, in 111 List A games, he managed 199 scalps at 24.30. He also featured in 145 T20s, taking 182 scalps at 22.04. 58 of his wickets in T20s, came in the IPL.
Kaul's IPL journey and future prospects
Kaul's career peaked in 2018 when he got a T20I cap on the tour of Ireland after consistently performing well in the IPL for Sunrisers Hyderabad over two seasons. He also played for Delhi Daredevils, Kolkata Knight Riders, and Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL. Despite retiring from Indian cricket, Kaul said he would be interested in playing overseas "wherever opportunities arise."