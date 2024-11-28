Summarize Simplifying... In short Siddarth Kaul, a key player in Punjab's maiden T20 win and top wicket-taker in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, has retired from Indian cricket.

Despite a career marred by back injuries, Kaul made significant contributions, including 297 First-Class wickets and 182 T20 scalps.

Although he's stepping away from Indian cricket, Kaul is open to playing overseas, ready to seize any opportunities that come his way. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Kaul played six international matches (Image Source: X/@IPL)

Siddarth Kaul retires from Indian cricket, open to playing overseas

By Rajdeep Saha 09:16 pm Nov 28, 202409:16 pm

What's the story Siddarth Kaul, the fast bowler who last played for India almost six years ago, has announced his retirement from Indian cricket. However, the 34-year-old athlete is still open to playing overseas. His international career consisted of six caps, evenly divided between T20Is and ODIs from June 2018 to February 2019. Kaul also featured in the Indian Premier League in addition to featuring in domestic cricket.

Career highlights

Kaul's significant contributions to Punjab's cricket victories

In the 2023-24 season, Kaul played a key role in Punjab's maiden T20 win, taking the most wickets (16 in 10 games) for his side in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He also topped the wicket-takers' list in the 50-overs Vijay Hazare Trophy with a stunning 19 wickets in six games. Most recently, he played for Punjab in the first half of the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy season.

Career journey

Kaul's career statistics

Kaul made his First-Class debut for Punjab at 17. However, his career was plagued by repeated back injuries which kept him out for more than five years. Nevertheless, Kaul has taken 297 FC wickets in 88 matches at 26.77 in a 17-year career. As per ESPNcricinfo, in 111 List A games, he managed 199 scalps at 24.30. He also featured in 145 T20s, taking 182 scalps at 22.04. 58 of his wickets in T20s, came in the IPL.

IPL stint

Kaul's IPL journey and future prospects

Kaul's career peaked in 2018 when he got a T20I cap on the tour of Ireland after consistently performing well in the IPL for Sunrisers Hyderabad over two seasons. He also played for Delhi Daredevils, Kolkata Knight Riders, and Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL. Despite retiring from Indian cricket, Kaul said he would be interested in playing overseas "wherever opportunities arise."