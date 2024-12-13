Summarize Simplifying... In short In the SMAT semi-final, Mumbai triumphed over Baroda, thanks to Ajinkya Rahane's impressive 98 runs and Shreyas Iyer's 46.

However, Suryakumar Yadav, who started the season strong with 70 runs, faltered for the third time in a row, scoring only one run.

Despite his early success, Yadav's performance this season has been inconsistent, with scores of 4, 9, and 1 in his last three matches. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Suryakumar Yadav managed one run from 7 balls versus Baroda (Image Source: X/@surya_14kumar)

Suryakumar Yadav fails in his 3rd successive match in SMAT

By Rajdeep Saha 05:39 pm Dec 13, 202405:39 pm

What's the story Mumbai defeated Baroda in the 1st semi-final of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2024 on Friday. The win wasn't without its fair share of surprises, with Suryakumar Yadav, Mumbai's star player, getting out after scoring just one run. This unexpected turn of events drew a hilarious reaction from Baroda's team leader Krunal Pandya. An user of X (gavaskar_theman) shared a video. Suryakumar, who joined Mumbai for SMAT midway in the tourney, suffered his 3rd successive failure.

Match

SKY falters as Mumbai beat Baroda in 1st semi-final

In the semi-final match, Baroda posted a target of 158/7, with Krunal Pandya scoring 30 runs. However, his brother Hardik Pandya failed to leave a mark for the team. In reply, Mumbai rode on a sensational 98 from Ajinkya Rahane to seal the deal. Shreyas Iyer scored 46 runs. However, Suryakumar failed to shine. He was dismissed for one run, having faced 7 balls. Shashwat Rawat got his wicket. SKY was caught at midwicket, failing to control his shot.

Information

SKY in ongoing SMAT season

Suryakumar played his first match against Services and scored a special 70. Thereafter, he has fallen short, managing scores worth 4, 9 and 1 respectively. In four matches, he owns 84 runs with the bat this season.

Twitter Post

Watch: Krunal in disbelief as SKY falters