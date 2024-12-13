Suryakumar Yadav fails in his 3rd successive match in SMAT
Mumbai defeated Baroda in the 1st semi-final of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2024 on Friday. The win wasn't without its fair share of surprises, with Suryakumar Yadav, Mumbai's star player, getting out after scoring just one run. This unexpected turn of events drew a hilarious reaction from Baroda's team leader Krunal Pandya. An user of X (gavaskar_theman) shared a video. Suryakumar, who joined Mumbai for SMAT midway in the tourney, suffered his 3rd successive failure.
SKY falters as Mumbai beat Baroda in 1st semi-final
In the semi-final match, Baroda posted a target of 158/7, with Krunal Pandya scoring 30 runs. However, his brother Hardik Pandya failed to leave a mark for the team. In reply, Mumbai rode on a sensational 98 from Ajinkya Rahane to seal the deal. Shreyas Iyer scored 46 runs. However, Suryakumar failed to shine. He was dismissed for one run, having faced 7 balls. Shashwat Rawat got his wicket. SKY was caught at midwicket, failing to control his shot.
SKY in ongoing SMAT season
Suryakumar played his first match against Services and scored a special 70. Thereafter, he has fallen short, managing scores worth 4, 9 and 1 respectively. In four matches, he owns 84 runs with the bat this season.