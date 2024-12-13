Summarize Simplifying... In short The NBA's top four most valuable teams in 2024 are the Golden State Warriors, New York Knicks, Los Angeles Lakers, and Boston Celtics.

Despite their on-court performances, these teams have shown financial prowess with the Knicks and Lakers crossing the $7 billion valuation mark.

The Golden State Warriors are currently the NBA's Most Valuable team according to Forbes' recent announcement (Image credit: X/@warriors)

Ranking the NBA's top four most valuable teams in 2024

What's the story The NBA has seen a significant rise in franchise values, with 12 teams now making the Top 50 list, double the number from last year. Leading the pack are the Golden State Warriors, valued at $8.8 billion. The league's average team worth is $4.4 billion, reflecting a 15% increase from 2023. Here are the top four most valuable NBA teams.

Golden State Warriors - $8.8 billion

The Golden State Warriors, owned by Joe Lacob and Peter Guber, are ranked fifth in the Western Conference with a 14-10 record. Despite a heartbreaking loss to the Houston Rockets in the NBA Cup quarterfinals, the Warriors continue to perform well financially, maintaining a strong position in the rankings. Their one-year change in value is 14%, reflecting the ongoing financial success of the franchise.

New York Knicks - $7.5 billion

The NY Knicks are having a good season on the field standing fourth in the Eastern Conference (15-10). Although they lost narrowly to the Atlanta Hawks in the NBA Cup quarterfinals their ranking on Forbes' Most Valuable Sports Team should be soothing, to the front office at least. With a valuation of $7.5 billion, the Knicks stand second among NBA teams and fifth overall.

Los Angeles Lakers - $7.1 billion

Although the Los Angeles Lakers didn't even make it to the playoffs of the tournament they are enjoying a good regular season (13-11 record). Meanwhile, on the financial front, they stand third among NBA teams and are one of the three NBA teams to cross the $7 billion valuation mark this season. Notably, they also leave the Boston Celtics behind by $1.1 billion.

Boston Celtics - $6 billion

The Boston Celtics are aiming to extend their dominance, sitting second in the Eastern Conference with a 20-15 record. Financially, the team ranks fourth among NBA franchises and 19th overall, with a valuation of $6 billion. This marks a 28% increase from last year, as they made a significant leap from 43rd to 19th in the overall rankings.