NFL: Ranking 2024's top five most valuable teams

What's the story For the ninth straight year, the Dallas Cowboys continue to dominate as the world's most valuable sports team, now worth an astonishing $10.1 billion. They are the first to break the 11-figure threshold, sitting $1.3 billion ahead of their nearest competitor. Explore the full rankings to see which NFL franchises join the Cowboys in this elite club of financial powerhouses.

Dallas Cowboys - $10.1 billion (Owner: Jerry Jones)

Although the Cowboys are having a rough year on the field, their financial dominance remains unmatched. Dallas claimed the top spot for the ninth consecutive year, with the team valued at an unprecedented $10.1 billion—the first sports team in history to cross the 11-figure threshold. They remain the only franchise worth more than $9 billion, reinforcing their status as the NFL's ultimate financial powerhouse.

Los Angeles Rams - $7.6 billion (Owner: E. Stanley Kroenke)

The LA Rams, valued at $7.6 billion, are the second NFL team in the Top 10. Owned by E. Stanley Kroenke, who purchased the team for $750 million (2010), the Rams have experienced a remarkable increase in value over five years. Notably, their valuation rose 10% last year, propelling them from fifth to third place on the list, just behind the Golden State Warriors.

New England Patriots - $7.4 billion (Owner: Robert Kraft)

The New England Patriots, owned by Robert Kraft, are valued at $7.4 billion, ranking sixth overall and third among NFL teams, behind the LA Rams. Despite a challenging 3-10 season in the AFC East, and chances of not making it to the playoffs, their financial position remains strong. Kraft purchased the team in 1994 for $172 million, showcasing the franchise's impressive growth over years.

NY Giants - $7.3 billion (Owners: John Mara, Steven Tisch)

The NY Giants, owned by John Mara and Steven Tisch, rank seventh overall and fourth among NFL teams in valuation, despite struggling on the field as they sit fourth in the NFC East. Purchased in 1925 and 1991 for $500 and $150 million, respectively, the franchise has seen a 106% increase in value over the past five years, reflecting their financial strength.

New York Jets - $6.9 billion (Owner: Johnson family)

Despite Aaron Rodgers' return not translating to success on the field, with the NY Jets sitting third in the AFC East (3-10), the team is performing well financially. Valued at $6.9 billion, they are the only NFL team on this list with a valuation under seven billion. Owned by the Johnson family, the Jets have seen a 13% increase in value over the year.