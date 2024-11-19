Summarize Simplifying... In short The New England Patriots hold the NFL record for the longest winning streak of 21 games, set during Tom Brady's tenure.

The Green Bay Packers follow with a 19-game streak, while the Bears, Dolphins, 49ers, and Patriots again have each achieved 18-game streaks.

The Kansas City Chiefs have also made their mark with 15 and 13-game streaks in recent years.

The Patriots' 2003-2004 21 game winning streak ranks as the top longest winning streak in the NFL (Image credit: X/@Patriots)

Presenting the top longest winning streaks in the NFL

By Pavan Thimmaiah 08:05 pm Nov 19, 2024

What's the story The Kansas City Chiefs' 15-game winning streak ended with a 31-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 11. Kansas City, the two-time defending champions, entered 9-0, seeking to join the undefeated regular-season elite. Instead, the Bills snapped their run, leaving the Dolphins and Patriots as the only unbeaten regular-season teams of the Super Bowl era. Here are the NFL's top winning streaks.

New England Patriots: (2003-2004), 21 games

The Patriots hold the record for the longest winning streak at 21 games, set during Tom Brady's early years in New England. Starting with a win over Tennessee in October 2003, they achieved their first Super Bowl title with 15 straight victories. Though a 6-0 start in 2004 was snapped by Pittsburgh, Brady and Belichick secured another championship, a hopeful parallel for the Chiefs.

Green Bay Packers (2010-2011), 19 games

The Packers achieved an impressive 19-game winning streak spanning the 2010 and 2011 seasons. Similar to the Chiefs' recent run, Green Bay's streak occurred while they were defending Super Bowl champions. Beginning in December 2010, the streak lasted an entire year before being halted by none other than Kansas City. Notably, Aaron Rodgers has not returned to the Super Bowl since that historic run.

Bears, Dolphins, 49ers, Patriots: 18 games

For years, 18 games marked the NFL's longest win streak. The Chicago Bears achieved it twice pre-Super Bowl era, and in 1972, the Miami Dolphins completed the league's only perfect regular season, ending 17-0. However, the 49ers then dominated with 18 wins in the late '80s, while the 2007 Patriots went 18-0 before the New York Giants stunned them in Super Bowl XLII.

Kansas City Chiefs (2023-2024), 15 games

The Chiefs' 15-game winning streak, their best in franchise history, ended against the Bills. Their last loss before the streak was on Christmas Day 2023 against the Raiders. They rebounded with a win over the Bengals and went on to secure another Super Bowl title. Starting 2024 with nine consecutive wins, including victories over powerhouses like Baltimore and Cincinnati, ultimately falling to the Bills.

Kansas City Chiefs (2019-2020), 13 games

The Chiefs previously held a 13-game winning streak spanning 2019 and 2020. It started with a victory over the Los Angeles Chargers in 2019 and culminated in a Super Bowl triumph against the San Francisco 49ers. The streak continued into 2020 until it was snapped by the Las Vegas Raiders, ending their impressive run.