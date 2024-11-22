#ThisDayThatYear: Belichick earns 200th NFL victory, including playoffs
On 22 November, 2012, Bill Belichick cemented his legendary status by securing his 200th career win, including playoffs, as the New England Patriots triumphed 49-19 over the New York Jets. The victory, highlighted by the now-famous "Butt Fumble," made Belichick the eighth coach in NFL history to achieve this milestone. Here's more about the game and the record.
Patriots rout Jets 49-19 as Belichick reaches 200 victories
The Patriots dominated the Jets 49-19, propelled by a record-tying 35-point second quarter. Tom Brady threw for 323 yards and three touchdowns, including an 83-yard pass to Shane Vereen, and a rushing score. Julian Edelman scored twice before exiting with an injury, while Steve Gregory returned a fumble for a touchdown. The Patriots capitalized on the Jets' four turnovers, sealing Belichick's 200th career win.
Patriots' 2012 season recap
The 2012 Patriots finished 12-4, securing their fourth straight AFC East title and a first-round bye. Their prolific offense set a record with 444 first downs and ranked third all-time in scoring with 557 points. They reached the AFC Championship, defeating the Texans but losing to the Ravens. This marked their last division sweep and was Belichick's 13 season with the Patriots.
NFL coaches with the most career regular season victories
Miami Dolphins' Don Shula owns the record for the most regular season wins with 328 wins 156 losses and just six ties. He is trailed by George Halas who has 318 regular season wins and 148 losses. Belichick stands third on the list with 302 wins and 165 losses. Cheifs' HC Andy Reid is the winningest active coach with 267 wins and counting.
Coaches with most career wins (including playoffs)
Once again, Shula has the most wins in total with 347 wins. However, Belichick is second on the list with 333 total career wins. He is trailed closely by George Halas winning 324 games in his coaching career. Notably, among active coaches Reid is the regular and postseason wins leader.