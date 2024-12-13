Summarize Simplifying... In short In the upcoming 3rd Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, Gill is unfazed by Cummins's 'bouncer barrage' strategy, emphasizing mental strength and adaptability.

Shubman Gill unfazed amid Cummins's ploy (Image source: X/@ICC)

Gill dismisses Cummins's 'bouncer barrage' strategy ahead of 3rd Test

By Gaurav Tripathi 03:02 pm Dec 13, 202403:02 pm

What's the story Indian batter Shubman Gill has confidently dismissed Australian skipper Pat Cummins's threat to use a 'bouncer barrage' in the upcoming third Test. "Apart from one wicket, he's only had success with the short ball against tailenders. So, I don't know what short-ball plan he's talking about," Gill told reporters. This comes after Cummins hinted at continuing this tactic that proved effective in the Adelaide Test, where his bouncers contributed to India's dismissal for 175 and 180 runs.

Gill confident despite mental challenges

While Gill admitted that the mental aspect of playing in Australia was tough, he was confident about his game. He said mental strength and adaptability against a familiar opponent like Australia was key. "Australia knows our strengths and weaknesses, and vice versa. We've been playing each other frequently, so we're aware of each other's plans," he said. The series is leveled at 1-1, with both sides looking to take the lead in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series at Gabba.

Cummins's strategy and Gill's response

Cummins had earlier said that while the 'bouncer barrage' may not always be his go-to plan. "It worked out in the Adelaide Test. It's always in the back of your mind as a Plan B, or if it's looking really uncomfortable and likely to take wickets, maybe it becomes Plan A for some batters," Cummins had said. But Gill is unfazed by the tactic, wondering if it works on anyone other than tailenders.

Gabba pitch may not be as lively: Cummins

Cummins also shared his observations about the Gabba pitch, hinting it might not be as lively considering the recent sunny weather in Brisbane. "I looked at it yesterday - it looked like a good wicket, like it has been the last few years," he said. He further noted the pitch isn't as green and leafy as it was against South Africa last year.