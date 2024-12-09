Summarize Simplifying... In short Cricketers Siraj and Head may face penalties from the ICC following a heated exchange during the Adelaide Test, which Australia won.

Siraj, Head were involved in verbal spat in Adelaide

Siraj, Head could face ICC action over Adelaide Test altercation

What's the story Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj and Australian batter Travis Head are likely to be in trouble with the International Cricket Council (ICC). The two players made headlines with their verbal spat during the Day/Night Test in Adelaide. Both players have reportedly been found guilty of breaching the ICC code of conduct, according to reports by Daily Telegraph and Code Sports.

Disciplinary outcome

ICC may fine or reprimand Siraj and Head

The ICC conducted a disciplinary hearing on Monday, after which Siraj and Head were found guilty. However, considering their clean past records, they are likely to be fined or reprimanded and not suspended. The incident in question took place on the second day of Adelaide Test, which Australia won by 10 wickets. After getting out to Siraj, Head had a heated exchange with him.

Crowd reaction

Siraj faced backlash from Adelaide crowd post-incident

Following the verbal altercation, Siraj was booed by the Adelaide crowd. Every time he came on to bowl or fielded near the boundary, boos could be heard from spectators upset with his behavior. This public reaction added another layer of tension to an already heated situation on the cricket field.

Contrasting narratives

Siraj and Head offer differing accounts of incident

In the aftermath of the incident, both players gave differing accounts. Head alleged that he had just praised Siraj's bowling, adding that he was gutted by the Indian bowler's reaction. However, Siraj refuted the claim during a chat with Star Sports, asserting that Head had used abusive language against him. Despite the contrasting narratives, it seems tensions have since cooled between the two cricketers.