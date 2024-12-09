Siraj, Head could face ICC action over Adelaide Test altercation
Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj and Australian batter Travis Head are likely to be in trouble with the International Cricket Council (ICC). The two players made headlines with their verbal spat during the Day/Night Test in Adelaide. Both players have reportedly been found guilty of breaching the ICC code of conduct, according to reports by Daily Telegraph and Code Sports.
ICC may fine or reprimand Siraj and Head
The ICC conducted a disciplinary hearing on Monday, after which Siraj and Head were found guilty. However, considering their clean past records, they are likely to be fined or reprimanded and not suspended. The incident in question took place on the second day of Adelaide Test, which Australia won by 10 wickets. After getting out to Siraj, Head had a heated exchange with him.
Siraj faced backlash from Adelaide crowd post-incident
Following the verbal altercation, Siraj was booed by the Adelaide crowd. Every time he came on to bowl or fielded near the boundary, boos could be heard from spectators upset with his behavior. This public reaction added another layer of tension to an already heated situation on the cricket field.
Siraj and Head offer differing accounts of incident
In the aftermath of the incident, both players gave differing accounts. Head alleged that he had just praised Siraj's bowling, adding that he was gutted by the Indian bowler's reaction. However, Siraj refuted the claim during a chat with Star Sports, asserting that Head had used abusive language against him. Despite the contrasting narratives, it seems tensions have since cooled between the two cricketers.