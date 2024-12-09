Summarize Simplifying... In short Chandigarh's fast bowler, Jagjit Singh, shone in a recent match against Bengal, claiming four wickets and becoming the season's leading wicket-taker with 18 scalps in seven games.

Despite Singh's impressive performance, Bengal managed a decent total thanks to Shami's strong batting.

Shami, who is returning to cricket after a knee injury, is being closely watched by the Indian team management for potential future inclusion. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Jagjit bowled a stunning opening spell

SMAT: Chandigarh's Jagjit Singh claims four-fer vs Bengal

By Gaurav Tripathi 01:22 pm Dec 09, 202401:22 pm

What's the story Team Bengal has set a challenging target of 160 for Chandigarh in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024 pre-quarterfinal. Bengal were restricted to 159/9 in Bengaluru thanks to a stellar spell from Jagjit Singh. The right-arm pacer claimed four wickets to become the leading wicket-taker of the season. Indian pacer Mohammed Shami starred with the bat for Bengal, scoring an unbeaten 17-ball 32. Karan Lal (33), Writtick Chatterjee (28), and Pradipta Pramanik (30) also played handy knocks.

Bowling performance

A stunning opening spell Jagjit shines with 4 wickets

Jagjit was brilliant throughout his spell, taking four wickets and breaking Bengal's batting order. The fast bowler dismissed key players like Abishek Porel and Sudip Gharami in the second over before trapping Shakir H Gandhi in the fourth. His brilliance meant Bengal were reduced to 21/3. Tail-ender Kanishk Seth, who was dismissed in the 16th over, was his final victim. However, despite the loss, Shami's brilliant batting took Bengal to a decent total.

Stats

Leading wicket-taker of the season

As mentioned, Jagjit was the pick of the Chandigarh bowlers, claiming 4/21 from four overs. As per ESPNcricinfo, he has now become the leading wicket-taker of the season with 18 scalps across seven games at 12.72. His economy is also decent (8.48). This also includes a fifer. Overall, the pacer has raced to 30 wickets across 21 T20 games at 21-plus.

Comeback journey

Shami's return to cricket after knee injury

Meanwhile, Shami has been on a comeback trail after a knee injury ruled him out of action since the ODI World Cup final against Australia in November 2023. Since recovering, he has played a Ranji Trophy match for Bengal and seven T20 games in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. His performances in these matches will be closely watched by the Indian team management before deciding on his inclusion in future squads.