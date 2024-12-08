Summarize Simplifying... In short Devajit Saikia has been appointed as the acting secretary of BCCI, stepping in until a permanent replacement is found.

The next election for the secretary's post is due by January 14, 2025, with the possibility of a new secretary being appointed at the Annual General Meeting in September 2025.

Devajit Saikia appointed as BCCI's acting secretary: Here's why

By Gaurav Tripathi 07:39 am Dec 08, 202407:39 am

What's the story The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has appointed former Assam cricketer, Devajit Saikia, as its acting secretary. The decision was taken by BCCI President Roger Binny after Jay Shah moved to his new role as ICC President. Saikia currently serves as BCCI's joint secretary and was recently appointed a board director at the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Saikia's appointment as acting secretary is a stop-gap arrangement till a permanent replacement is found, as per BCCI rules and regulations. Binny used his constitutional powers to delegate the role to Saikia, who is also the Advocate General of Assam. In an official letter, Binny referred to clause 7(1) (d) of the BCCI constitution to transfer secretarial duties to Saikia.

Saikia will likely remain in his position as acting secretary until September next year. According to BCCI rules, an election for the secretary's post has to be held on or before January 14, 2025. The current BCCI administration is yet to reveal anything about Shah's permanent successor. However, Saikia could continue in his role until the Board's next Annual General Meeting (AGM) in September 2025, where a new secretary could be appointed.