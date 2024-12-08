Devajit Saikia appointed as BCCI's acting secretary: Here's why
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has appointed former Assam cricketer, Devajit Saikia, as its acting secretary. The decision was taken by BCCI President Roger Binny after Jay Shah moved to his new role as ICC President. Saikia currently serves as BCCI's joint secretary and was recently appointed a board director at the International Cricket Council (ICC).
Saikia's appointment is a temporary measure
Saikia's appointment as acting secretary is a stop-gap arrangement till a permanent replacement is found, as per BCCI rules and regulations. Binny used his constitutional powers to delegate the role to Saikia, who is also the Advocate General of Assam. In an official letter, Binny referred to clause 7(1) (d) of the BCCI constitution to transfer secretarial duties to Saikia.
Saikia to serve until permanent appointment in 2025
Saikia will likely remain in his position as acting secretary until September next year. According to BCCI rules, an election for the secretary's post has to be held on or before January 14, 2025. The current BCCI administration is yet to reveal anything about Shah's permanent successor. However, Saikia could continue in his role until the Board's next Annual General Meeting (AGM) in September 2025, where a new secretary could be appointed.