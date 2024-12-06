Summarize Simplifying... In short In the 2024 IPL, KKR emerged victorious, topping the league stage and winning the final against SRH.

Sunil Narine was named Player-of-the-Tournament for his all-round performance, while other key contributors included Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer, and Andre Russell.

Year ender 2024: Recalling KKR's triumphant IPL 2024 campaign

02:15 pm Dec 06, 2024

What's the story Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) were crowned champions of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. Led by Shreyas Iyer, KKR thrashed Sunrisers Hyderabad in the final at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on May 26. This was their third IPL title after winning in 2012 and 2014. Notably, the 2024 season marked KKR's reunion with former skipper Gautam Gambhir. The current Team India head coach served the team as a mentor. We look back at KKR's campaign.

League dominance

KKR's impressive league stage performance

KKR were phenomenal in the league stage, topping the points table with nine wins from 14 matches. Their net run rate was a staggering +1.428. Despite two matches being washed out due to rain, they ended up with 20 points. They stormed into the final with a thumping win over SRH in Qualifier 1, paving the way for their victory. They beat the Orange Army again in the summit clash.

Stellar performance

Narine's all-round performance earns Player-of-the-Tournament

For his exceptional all-round show, Sunil Narine was named Player-of-the-Tournament. He scored a total of 488 runs at a phenomenal strike rate of 180.74 and picked up 17 wickets at an economy of just 6.69. Notably, Narine returned as an opener for this season after batting down in the last few editions. His opening partner Phil Salt also contributed heavily with 435 runs at a strike rate of 182.

Team effort

Other key contributors to KKR's victory

Venkatesh Iyer and captain Shreyas Iyer also played pivotal roles in KKR's success. Venkatesh scored unbeaten fifties in both playoff matches, scoring a total of 370 runs at a strike rate of 158.79. Shreyas contributed with 351 runs at a strike rate of 146.86. Andre Russell was another standout performer, ending the season with 19 wickets and an economy rate of 10.06, while scoring 222 runs at a strike rate of 185.

Bowling strength

KKR's bowling prowess

With 21 wickets, Varun Chakravarthy finished as the second-highest wicket-taker this year (ER: 8.04). Young pacer Harshit Rana claimed 19 wickets while conceding runs at 9.08. Mitchell Starc, who struggled earlier in the season, was sensational toward the business end. He finished with 17 scalps (ER: 10.61). The left-arm pacer clinched the Player-of-the-Match award in KKR's both playoff matches.

Information

KKR bowlers ace middle overs

It is worth noting that KKR's Varun Chakravarthy, Narine, and Russell finished as the top three wicket-takers in the middle overs (7-15) in IPL 2024. Chakravarthy topped this list with 17 scalps, while Narine and Russell took 13 and 12 wickets each.

DYK

An unwanted record for KKR

KKR also entered the record books for unwanted reasons as Punjab Kings stunned them in Match 42 by recording the highest successful chase ever in T20s. They chased down 262 at the Eden Gardens. Meanwhile, two of KKR's highest-ever team scores came in IPL 2024. While they made 261/6 versus PBKS, the game against Delhi Capitals saw them post 272/7.

Shreyas

Fifth Indian to win an IPL trophy

KKR skipper Shreyas became the first-ever player to lead multiple sides to IPL finals. Before joining the Knight Riders, Shreyas was a part of Delhi Capitals' steup. In 2020, the Capitals reached their first-ever final under the leadership of Shreyas. O verall, Shreyas became the fifth Indian to win an IPL trophy after MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, Gautam Gambhir, and Hardik Pandya.

Information

KKR third in all-time list

With three titles, KKR are now only behind Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians in terms of most IPL trophies. CSK and MI have prevailed five times apiece. Overall, KKR qualified for the IPL finals for the fourth time. They lost the summit clash to CSK in 2021.