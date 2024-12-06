Summarize Simplifying... In short NFL legend Brett Favre set a record by playing 283 consecutive games, a streak that began in 1992 and ended in 2010.

Despite a loss to the Cardinals, Favre's achievement stands unmatched with a total of 321 games including playoffs.

#ThisDayThatYear: NFL legend Favre sets record with his 283rd consecutive games (Image credit: X/@Vikings)

#ThisDayThatYear: NFL legend Favre sets record with 283 consecutive games

What's the story On December 06, 2009, Minnesota Vikings quarterback Brett Favre etched his name in the NFL record books, playing his 283rd consecutive game. Known for his unmatched durability and passion, Favre's streak redefined what it meant to be an Iron Man in professional football. Favre broke the record of Vikings Jim Marshall. Relive the historic moment that solidified Favre's legendary status in the sport.

Game recap

Vikings lose 30-17

Kurt Warner led the Cardinals to a commanding 30-17 victory over the Vikings, overshadowing Favre's record-setting 283rd consecutive game. Warner threw for 285 yards and three touchdowns, while Arizona's defense stifled Favre, forcing two interceptions and holding Adrian Peterson to a season-low 19 yards. L arry Fitzgerald shined with 143 receiving yards, helping Arizona extend its NFC West lead with a statement win.

Streak

Brief on Favre's consecutive games streak

Favre played for the Green Bay Packers, New York Jets, and the Minnesota Vikings and started regular-season games consecutively. His consecutive games streak started in September 1992 from Favre's second season with the Packers until May 2010 with the Vikings. Overall, he played a total of 297 consecutive regular season games and 24 playoff games taking the total to 321 consecutive games.

Most consecutive games

QBs with most consecutive NFL games

Favre leads the pack with an unmatched 297 regular-season starts (321 total including playoffs) from 1992-2010 across three teams. Philip Rivers follows with 240 regular-season starts (252 total) from 2006-2021. Eli Manning's 210-game streak (222 total) for the Giants stands third. Peyton Manning ranks fourth with 208 starts (227 total), and Matt Ryan rounds out the top five with 154 starts (163 total).