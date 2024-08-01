Anshuman Gaekwad with Kapil Dev

Former Indian cricketer Anshuman Gaekwad passes away aged 71

By Rajdeep Saha 01:41 am Aug 01, 202401:41 am

What's the story Former Indian cricket team batter and coach Anshuman Gaewkad breathed his died aged 71, following a long battle against blood cancer. As per ESPNcricinfo, Gaekwad died in Baroda, after a brief time in the ICU due to various health complications. Notably, he was in London till last month. He died at the Bhailal Amin General Hospital in Baroda. Here are further details.

Twitter Post

Twitter Post

Words

Jay Shah and Narendra Modi express condolences

BCCI secretary Jay Shah took to X and shared expressed his condolences. "My deepest condolences to the family and friends of Mr Aunshuman Gaekwad. Heartbreaking for the entire cricket fraternity. May his soul rest in peace," Shah said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Gaekwad will be remembered for his contribution to cricket. Modi added, he was a gifted player and an outstanding coach.

Stats

A look at Gaekwad's stats

Gaekwad represented India in 40 Tests. He scored 1,985 runs at 30.07. He slammed two tons and 10 fifties with the best scored of 201. He played 15 ODIs, scoring 269 runs at 20.69. His best score was 78*. In 206 First-Class matches, Gaekwad amassed 12,136 runs with the help of 34 centuries 47 fifties. He also managed 1,601 runs in List A cricket.

Coaching

Gaekwad was India's head coach

Gaekwad was India's head coach on two separate stints between 1997 and 2000. He was appointed head coach during the Sachin Tendulkar era where he oversaw a period of transition. Gaekwad made a comeback in the middle of the match-fixing saga. This was after Kapil Dev's resignation for a brief time while a permanent appointee was being finalized.

Information

BCCI had released Rs. 1 crore for Gaekwad's cancer treatment

Recently, the BCCI had released Rs. 1 crore for Gaekwad's cancer treatment. The BCCI's decision came after former Indian cricketers Kapil and Sandeep Patil urged the board to help the former. BCCI released a statement thereafter.