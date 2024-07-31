In short Simplifying... In short Iga Swiatek, the three-time French Open champion, has stormed into the semi-finals of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

She boasts an impressive 51-5 record on the WTA Tour this season, including a 23-match winning streak on clay.

Swiatek's journey to the semis included victories over Irina-Camelia Begu, Diane Parry, Wang Xiyu, and Collins.

Iga Swiatek has reached the semi-finals at Paris Olympics (Photo credit: X/@BNPPARIBASOPEN)

2024 Paris Olympics, tennis: Iga Swiatek storms into semi-finals

By Rajdeep Saha 10:21 pm Jul 31, 2024

What's the story World number one women's singles tennis player Iga Swiatek has reached the semi-finals of the 2024 Paris Olympics at Roland Garros on Wednesday. Polish international Swiatek won her last-eight clash against Danielle Collins of the USA on court Suzanne Lenglen. Swiatek, who is a four-time Roland Garros champion at the French Open, progressed after Collins retired in the third set. The Pole was leading.

51 wins

Swiatek is 51-5 on the WTA Tour this season

Swiatek has won three successive French Open honors here at Roland Garros. She holds a 35-2 win-loss record here. Notably, with this win, Swiatek is now 51-5 on the WTA Tour this season. She has already won five titles. Swiatek now owns a 7-1 record over Collins on the WTA Tour, including three successive wins in 2024 (Australian Open and Indian Wells).

Information

23rd successive win on clay

Swiatek claimed her 23rd consecutive clay-court win this year after clinching titles in the spring in Madrid, Rome and Paris. She won six straight matches each in Madrid and Rome respectively before winning seven matches at the French Open.

Information

Swiatek's journey so far

Swiatek started her 2024 Paris Olympics journey with a first-round victory over Irina-Camelia Begu. Thereafter, she went on to overcome Diane Parry of France. China's Wang Xiyu was Swiatek's next scalp. She has now defeated Collins to reach the semis.