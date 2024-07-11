Paolini took down Donna Vekic in a three-set duel (Photo credit: X/@wimbledon)

Jasmine Paolini reaches Wimbledon 2024 final, makes these records: Details

Jul 11, 2024

What's the story Women's singles seventh seed Jasmine Paolini has reached the Wimbledon 2024 final. Paolini took down Donna Vekic in a three-set duel on Thursday. She came from behind to win 2-6, 6-4, 7-6. Notably, this is the second successive final appearance for Paolini at Grand Slams. She was a runner-up at 2024 Roland Garros, losing to Iga Swiatek in the final.

Paolini joins a unique set to players with this record

As per Opta, Paolini is now the fourth player in the Open Era to reach her first two women's singles Grand Slam finals the same year at Roland Garros and Wimbledon after Chris Evert (1973), Olga Morozova (1974) and Steffi Graf (1987).

Paolini follows the footsteps of these legends

Paolini is the second player in the Open Era to reach Wimbledon women's singles final without a main draw win coming into that year's event after Justine Henin in 2001. Paolini is the 5th player to reach the women's singles finals at RG and Wimbledon the same year since 1999 after Graf (1999), Serena Williams (2002, 2015, 2016), Venus Williams (2002) and Henin (2006).

First Italian female player to make these records

Paolini is the first Italian female player in the Open Era to reach the Wimbledon final, Slam finals at different events, post 15 wins in the first 3 Majors of the year and reach WTA finals on hard, clay and grass in a season.

Here are the match stats

Vekic doled out seven aces compared to Paolini's five. However, the former committed seven double faults with Paolini committing three. Paolini claimed 67% win on the first serve and 49% win on the second. She converted 3/7 break points.

19-18 win-loss record at Grand Slams

Paolini reached the fourth round at the 2024 Australian Open before making it to the Roland Garros final. She has now reached another final to make if 15-2 in terms of win-loss record at Grand Slams this year. Paolini, who made her Wimbledon debut in 2021, suffered three successive opening-round exits before this. Her win-loss tally at Grand Slams is 19-18.

This was the longest Wimbledon women's singles semi-final ever

Paolini defeated Vekic in 2 hours and 51 minutes. As per WTA, this is the longest Wimbledon semi-final ever in women's singles. The previous longest Wimbledon semi-final contested was between Serena and Elena Dementieva in 2009. Serena won the contest 6-7(4), 7-5, 8-6. The match lasted 2 hours and 49 minutes.