Barbora Krejcikova will face Jasmine Paolini in the 2024 Wimbledon women's singles final (Photo credit: X/@wimbledon)

Barbora Krejcikova downs Elena Rybakina to reach Wimbledon 2024 final

12:18 am Jul 12, 2024

What's the story Barbora Krejcikova will face Jasmine Paolini in the 2024 Wimbledon women's singles final on Saturday. Krejcikova won a three-set duel in the semi-final against former champion Elena Rybakina. After going down 3-6 in the first set, Krejcikova came back roaring to win the next two sets 6-3, 6-4. This was a massive win for Krejcikova as she booked her maiden Wimbledon final.

Information

Here are the match stats

Krejcikova doled out four aces compared to Rybakina's 8. The former committed six double faults to her opponent's three. Krejcikova clocked 67% win on the first serve and 50% win on the second. She converted 4/6 break points.

Numbers

40-16 win-loss record at Grand Slams

As mentioned, Krejcikova has reached her maiden final at Wimbedon. Her previous best appearance here was in the 4th round. Krejcikova owns a 12-3 win-loss record at Wimbledon. Overall at Grand Slams, she has amassed a 40-16 win-loss record. Krejcikova is a one-time Slam champion, having lifted the 2021 Roland Garros title.

Information

3-0 win-loss record against Rybakina

With this win, Krejcikova has raced to a 3-0 win-loss record against Rybakina on the WTA Tour. Before this, her wins came at the 2022 Ostrava Open semis and 2021 Melbourne 500 Grampians Trophy (R16).

Opta stats

Decoding the key stats

Krejcikova is the player with the most women's singles Grand Slam main draw appearances between their first 2 Major finals (13, Roland Garros 2021 and Wimbledon 2024) since Karolina Pliskova (18 between the US 2016 and the Wimbledon 2021). This will be the first final at a Grand Slam during the Open Era where the two opponents previously met in a qualifier (AO 2018).

Do you know?

12th career Top 10 win for Krejcikova

As per WTA, Krejcikova grabbed her 12th career Top 10 win by overcoming Rybakina. Meanwhile, Krejcikova and Paolini met once before as mentioned above. The qualifying clash at Australian Open saw both being ranked outside the Top 100. Krejcikova won that match 6-2, 6-1.