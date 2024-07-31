Carlos Alcaraz has reached both men's singles and doubles quarter-finals (Image source: X/@atptour)

Paris Olympics, tennis: Spain's Carlos Alcaraz reaches men's singles quarter-finals

By Parth Dhall 08:01 pm Jul 31, 202408:01 pm

What's the story Spanish ace Carlos Alcaraz reached the 2024 Paris Olympics men's singles quarter-finals after beating Roman Safiullin. Alcaraz claimed another straight-set victory (6-4, 6-2) over the Russian player after over an hour at Court Suzanne-Lenglen (Roland Garros). The Spaniard, who owns four Grand Slam titles, continues his quest for an elusive medal at the Olympics. Here are the key stats.

A look at match stats

Alcaraz won a total of 61 points and 25 service winners throughout the match. He served five aces compared to Safiullin's none. The former won seven backhand and nine forehand winners. He won 29 of his 58 receiving points and converted four of his eight break points. Safiullin (23) had more unforced errors than Alcaraz (11). The former recorded four double-faults.

Three singles wins for Alcaraz in Paris

Alcaraz made a stunning start to his 2024 Paris Olympics men's singles campaign. He beat Lebanon's Hady Habib 6-3, 6-1 in the first round. The 21-year-old sensation then overcame Tallon Griekspoor of Netherlands in the second round. He won in straight sets (6-1, 7-6). Alcaraz, who has had a fantastic run in 2024 so far, is chasing his maiden Olympic medal.

Alcaraz set to play men's doubles quarter-final alongside Nadal

Besides reaching the last eight in men's singles, Alcaraz has also made it to the quarter-finals in men's doubles along with Rafael Nadal. The Spanish duo will take on United States' Austin Krajicek and Rajeev Ram.

Alcaraz attains this unique feat

As per Opta, at 21 years and 83 days, Alcaraz has become the youngest player to reach men's singles quarter-finals at the Olympics since Novak Djokovic in 2008. The Serb claimed the bronze medal at the 2008 Beijing Games

Two Grand Slam titles in 2024

Alcaraz's stature continues to grow with each passing match. Earlier, the Spaniard clinched two back-to-back Grand Slam titles by winning Wimbledon and the French Open. He became the youngest man in the Open Era to win the French Open and Wimbledon in a calendar year. He owns a 36-6 singles win-loss record on the ATP Tour this season.