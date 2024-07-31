In short Simplifying... In short On August 1, the 2024 Paris Olympics will see Indian athletes in action across various sports.

Highlights include boxer Nishant Dev's bout against Ecuador's Rodrigues Tenorio, Pravin Ramesh Jadhav in archery, the men's hockey team facing Belgium, and table tennis player Akula vying for a spot in the last 8.

Golfers Gaganjeet Bhullar and Shubhankar Sharma, rifle shooter Swapnil Kusale, boxer Nikhat Zareen, and sailors Vishnu Saravanan and Nethra Kumanan will also be competing. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Nikhat Zareen will be seen in boxing (Photo credit: X/@nikhat_zareen)

2024 Paris Olympics: India's complete schedule on August 1

By Rajdeep Saha 07:24 pm Jul 31, 202407:24 pm

What's the story The 2024 Paris Olympics is witnessing India enjoy another good day at office. In badminton, PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen won their respective singles matches. In Boxing, Lovlina Borgohain reached the quarters. Deepika Kumari reached the round of 16 in women's individual archery. In table tennis, Sreeja Akula reached R16. India will be hoping to end the day strongly. Here's India's schedule (August 1).

Information

Boxer Nishant Dev will be in action tonight

Indian boxer Nishant Dev faces Ecuador's Rodrigues Tenorio in a prelinimary R16 bout in men's 71kg boxing. The match will be held in the North Paris Arena and will start at 12:34am IST as per the official Paris Olympics schedule.

Archery/Hockey

Archery and hockey

In archery, India's Pravin Ramesh Jadhav will be seen in action at 2:30pm IST onward in the men's individual round of 32 elimination round. At 1:30pm IST, the Indian men's hockey team will be facing Belgium in Pool B. India beat New Zealand 3-2 before drawing 1-1 against Argentina. Another win over Ireland followed (2-0).

Information

Akula will vie for a place in the last 8

Akula, who reached the R16 as mentioned above in women's singles table tennis, will once again be in action at 12:30am IST on August 1. She will face China's Sun Yingsha for a place in the last 8.

Do you know?

Golf: Gaganjeet Bhullar and Shubhankar Sharma start their campaign

India's Gaganjeet Bhullar and Shubhankar Sharma will begin their campaign in men's golf. They will be seen in men's individual stroke play round 1. The action starts at 12:30pm IST.

Events

Kusale and Zareen the focus in a crucial afternoon

Swapnil Kusale will fight it out for a medal at 1:00pm IST in men's 50m Rifle 3 Position's final. He could win India's 3rd medal. At 2:30pm IST, ace boxer Nikhat Zareen will face Wu Wu in women's 50kg preliminaries R16. At 3:30pm IST, Indian duo Anjum Moudgil and and Sift Kaur Sarma will be seen in 50m Rifle 3 Positions (women's qualification).

Information

Men's and women's Dinghy in sailing

At 3:45pm IST, Vishnu Saravanan will be seen in Men's Dinghy in sailing. In Women's Dinghy, Nethra Kumanan will be in action from 7:05pm (IST) onward.