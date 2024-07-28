Sumit Nagal took a set off the Frenchman (Image source: X/@India_AllSports)

Paris Olympics, Sumit Nagal's comeback goes in vain: Achievements (2024)

By Parth Dhall 07:09 pm Jul 28, 202407:09 pm

What's the story India's Sumit Nagal lost to home favorite Corentin Moutet in the tennis men's singles opening round at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Nagal, who made an incredible comeback in the second set, eventually lost 2-6, 6-2, 5-7 in over two hours. Notably, Nagal became the first Indian since Leander Paes (Sydney 2000) to compete in back-to-back men's singles tennis events at the Olympics.

Nagal

Nagal scripts history in Paris

It is worth noting that Nagal became the first Indian to win a singles Olympic match in over 25 at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. He defeated Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin in the opening round before losing to Daniil Medvedev. As mentioned, Nagal has also become the first Indian since Paes to compete in back-to-back men's singles tennis events at the Olympics.

Nagal

First Indian with this feat in 35 years

Earlier this year, Nagal made his second main-draw appearance (men's singles), featuring at the Australian Open. He stunned 31st seed Alexander Bublik in the first round and became the first Indian tennis player to defeat a seeded player in the singles main draw of a Grand Slam in 35 years. Notably, Ramesh Krishnan beat defending champion Mats Wilander at the 1989 Australian Open.

Information

Entry in top 100

In February, Nagal entered the top 100 in the ATP Rankings. He became only the 10th Indian to reach this landmark in tennis history. Notably, Nagal made his top-100 debut after beating Luca Nardi in the Chennai Open final.

Monte Carlo

Main draw of Monte-Carlo Masters

Nagal also became the first Indian singles player in 42 years to reach the main draw of the Monte-Carlo Masters. The Indian defeated Italian Matteo Arnaldi 5-7, 6-2, 6-4 in his opening match. He became the first Indian man to win a Masters 1000 match on clay. Nagal staged an emphatic fightback to claim his maiden Masters 1000 match-win.