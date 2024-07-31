2024 Paris Olympics, tennis: Anna Karolina Schmiedlova stuns Barbora Krejcikova
Slovakia's women's singles tennis ace Anna Karolina Schmiedlova stunned Czech Republic's Barbora Krejcikova at the 2024 Paris Olympics on Wednesday. With this win on Court Simonne-Mathieu at Roland Garros, Schmiedlova has booked her berth in the semi-finals. She is in the mix for a medal. Two-time Grand Slam champion Krejcikova lost 4-6, 2-6 to see her journey come to an end.
Schmiedlova's journey in the tourney
Schmiedlova took down Great Britain's Katie Boulter 6-4, 6-2 in the first round. Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia was her next victim. Schmiedlova won 6-4, 6-4. On Tuesday, Schmiedlova stunned Jasmine Paolini of Italy 7-5, 3-6, 7-5. And now, she beat Krejcikova.
Here are the match stats
In terms of the match stats, Schmiedlova doled out three aces compared to one from Krejcikova. Notably, Schmiedlova didn't commit a single double fault whereas Krejcikova committed five. Schmiedlova converted 5/11 break points and had 13 winners. Krejcikova fired 15 winners. The Slovakian clocked 15 unforced errors. Krejcikova was guilty of committing 32 unforced errors in the duel.
Schmiedlova owns a 27-17 win-loss record on the WTA Tour
World number 68 Schmiedlova has raced to a 27-17 win-loss record on the WTA Tour this year. She is yet to win a title. Meanwhile, the number 10-ranked Krejcikova suffered her 10th defeat of the season. The 2024 Wimbledon winner 17-10 this season.