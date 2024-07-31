Anna Karolina Schmiedlova took down Barbora Krejcikova (Photo credit: X/@ITFTennis)

2024 Paris Olympics, tennis: Anna Karolina Schmiedlova stuns Barbora Krejcikova

By Rajdeep Saha 07:01 pm Jul 31, 202407:01 pm

What's the story Slovakia's women's singles tennis ace Anna Karolina Schmiedlova stunned Czech Republic's Barbora Krejcikova at the 2024 Paris Olympics on Wednesday. With this win on Court Simonne-Mathieu at Roland Garros, Schmiedlova has booked her berth in the semi-finals. She is in the mix for a medal. Two-time Grand Slam champion Krejcikova lost 4-6, 2-6 to see her journey come to an end.

Schmiedlova's journey in the tourney

Schmiedlova took down Great Britain's Katie Boulter 6-4, 6-2 in the first round. Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia was her next victim. Schmiedlova won 6-4, 6-4. On Tuesday, Schmiedlova stunned Jasmine Paolini of Italy 7-5, 3-6, 7-5. And now, she beat Krejcikova.

Here are the match stats

In terms of the match stats, Schmiedlova doled out three aces compared to one from Krejcikova. Notably, Schmiedlova didn't commit a single double fault whereas Krejcikova committed five. Schmiedlova converted 5/11 break points and had 13 winners. Krejcikova fired 15 winners. The Slovakian clocked 15 unforced errors. Krejcikova was guilty of committing 32 unforced errors in the duel.

Schmiedlova owns a 27-17 win-loss record on the WTA Tour

World number 68 Schmiedlova has raced to a 27-17 win-loss record on the WTA Tour this year. She is yet to win a title. Meanwhile, the number 10-ranked Krejcikova suffered her 10th defeat of the season. The 2024 Wimbledon winner 17-10 this season.