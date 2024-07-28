HS Prannoy won in straight games (Image source: X/@sportwalkmedia)

Paris Games, badminton: HS Prannoy prevails on Olympics debut

By Parth Dhall 09:09 pm Jul 28, 202409:09 pm

What's the story Indian shuttler HS Prannoy had a memorable Olympics debut as he beat Germany's Fabian Roth in Paris. The Indian star claimed a 21-18, 21-12 win in the badminton men's singles first-round clash. Prannoy, the 2018 Commonwealth Games gold medalist, begins his quest for an Olympic medal. He follows the exploits of PV Sindhu, who won her women's singles first round earlier in the day.

Information

Prannoy was ruthless in second game

Prannoy showed his class in his first-ever Olympic match. His opponent Roth gave him a tough fight in the first game, albeit in losing cause. Prannoy then claimed a comprehensive win in the second game to seal the match.

Prannoy

Prannoy vies for another medal

It is worth noting that Prannoy is presently India's highest-ranked player in badminton (at number 13). He went on to win the bronze medal in the 2023 BWF World Championships in Copenhagen. The Indian shuttler defeated world number one Viktor Axelsen in the quarter-finals to ensure the bronze medal. Prannoy has won gold in the Thomas Cup, CWG, and the South Asian Games.

Sindhu

A similar win for Sindhu

Like Prannoy, Sindhu was off to a winning start in the 2024 Paris Olympics. The 29-year-old claimed a straight-game win against Maldives' FN Abdul Razzaq in the first round in less than 30 minutes. Sindhu, who won 21-9, 21-6 is vying for her third medal at the Olympic games. She could become the first-ever Indian athlete to win three individual Olympic medals.