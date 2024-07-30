In short Simplifying... In short Carlos Alcaraz, a standout tennis player with 15 tour-level trophies, has advanced to the third round of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Alcaraz has had a fantastic run in 2024 (Source: X/@atptour)

Paris Olympics, tennis: Carlos Alcaraz beats Griekspoor, reaches third round

12:52 am Jul 30, 2024

What's the story Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz has advanced to the third round in the men's single tennis event of the 2024 Paris Olympics. The 21-year-old sensation overcame Tallon Griekspoor of Netherlands in the second round at Court Philippe-Chatrier. He won in straight sets (6-1, 7-6). Alcaraz, who has had a fantastic run in 2024 so far, is chasing his fourth honor this year.

Here are the match stats

Alcaraz won a total of 71 points and 23 winners against Griekspoor. He served five aces while Griekspoor could only manage two. The former won one backhand and as many as 14 forehand winners. Notably, Griekspoor (24) had more unforced errors than Alcaraz (18). The Dutch ace also recorded 24 forced errors while the reigning Wimbledon champion had 23.

Alcaraz clinches the tie-breaker

Though Alcaraz comfortably clinched the first set, the competition was neck-to-neck in the second one. In fact, Griekspoor was leading at one stage. As both players won six games each, the set moved to the tie-breaker and Alcaraz prevailed subsequently.

Alcaraz has won three titles this year

Alcaraz has been a standout performer, having won 15 tour-level trophies. He is looking to become the second player to win the Roland Garros men's singles title and the Olympic men's singles gold medal in the same year after Rafael Nadal, 2008. Alcaraz has won three titles this year, including Wimbledon. He owns a 33-6 win-loss record on the ATP Tour this season.

Third win over Griekspoor

These two tennis stars had met twice in men's singles matches prior to their Olympics face-off. On both occasions, the Spaniard walked away with victories. While he beat Griekspoor 6-3, 6-2 in the final of the 2023 ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells, the 2022 Wimbledon saw Alcaraz beat the Dutch player 6-4, 7-6, and 6-3 in the round of 64 match.

Alcaraz's campaign in the 2024 Olympics

Notably, Alcaraz had made a stunning start to their 2024 Paris Olympics campaign. He beat Lebanon's Hady Habib 6-3, 6-1 in the first round. Alcaraz doled out five aces compared to Habib's three. Notably, Habib committed three double faults to Alcaraz's two. Moreover, he paired up with Rafael Nadal to win the first-round match in the doubles event.

A look at Griekspoor's campaign

Meanwhile, Griekspoor got the better of Greece's Petros Tsitsipas in the first round. It was a one-sided affair of sorts as the Dutch sensation won in straight sets (6-2, 6-3). He exited in the third round in each of his two Grand Slam appearances this year, Australian Open and French Open. Griekspoor now has a 21-17 win-loss record on the ATP Tour in 2024.