In short Simplifying... In short Matheesha Pathirana has a track record of dismissing Suryakumar Yadav in all their three T20 encounters, including the ongoing series and a 2024 IPL match.

Pathirana, with 98 wickets from 65 T20 games, is nearing the 100-wicket milestone.

Meanwhile, Yadav has amassed 7597 runs from 291 T20 matches, with a healthy strike rate of 152.76. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Pathirana has dismissed SKY twice in the ongoing series (Source: X/@OfficialSLC)

Matheesha Pathirana has dismissed Suryakumar Yadav thrice in T20s: Stats

By Gaurav Tripathi 07:41 pm Jul 29, 202407:41 pm

What's the story India comprehensively beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets (DLS method) in the second T20I in Pallekele to seal the ongoing three-match series 2-0. Skipper Suryakumar Yadav made a fiery 12-ball 26 as India accomplished the revised target of 78 runs in 6.3 overs. However, Matheesha Pathirana trapped him once again. Here we look at SKY's struggles against Pathirana in T20 cricket.

Dismissal

Decoding SKY's dismissal in the second T20I

It was the fifth over as SKY dispatched Pathirana's first delivery for a six. The Indian dasher went for another big hit in the subsequent ball as well but found Dasun Shanaka at long-off. It was a full and wide delivery. Meanwhile, Pathirana trapped SKY lbw with a full-length ball in the series opener as well. The Indian skipper made 58 runs that day.

Rivalry

Pathirana's dominance against SKY

As per ESPNcricinfo, Pathirana has conceded 20 runs off just nine balls against SKY in the ongoing series. The duo's only other T20 meeting took place in the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL). Pathirana bowled just two deliveries to SKY and dismissed him in one of them. Hence, the SL star has trapped Suryakumar in all their three T20 meetings.

Stats

Decoding the duo's T20I stats

With his latest knock, SKY has raced to 2,424 T20I runs at 43.28 (SR: 169.15). The tally includes four centuries and 20 fifties. He has four 50-plus scores in seven T20I outings against SL (100: 1). Meanwhile, Pathirana, who claimed four wickets in the opener, has 19 T20I scalps at an economy of 8.44. He is playing his maiden series against India..

Information

Pathirana closing in on this milestone

Pathirana (98) is also closing in on 100 T20 wickets. He currently boasts 98 wickets from 65 outings with his economy being 8.06. Meanwhile, Suryakumar Yadav has raced to 7597 runs from 291 T20 matches at 35.33. His strike rate is a healthy 152.76.