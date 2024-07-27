In short Simplifying... In short Joe Root, in his 216th match, has achieved 17,000 first-class runs, with an average of over 49.

He's nearing 12,000 Test runs, having surpassed cricket legends Shivnarine Chanderpaul and Mahela Jayawardene.

Root's performance in the ongoing series has been impressive, with a 68-run knock at Lord's and a total of over 200 runs at an average close to 70.

Root has completed 17,000 runs in First-Class cricket

Joe Root completes 17,000 FC runs: Decoding his stats

By Rajdeep Saha 03:38 pm Jul 27, 2024

What's the story England batter Joe Root has attained another major milestone in his career. Root has completed 17,000 runs in First-Class cricket. He reached the landmark with his fifth run in the third Test versus West Indies at Edgbaston, Birmingham. Root has been in good form in the ongoing series, having hammered a fifty and hundred already. Here we decode his stats.

Root attains a massive milestone

As per ESPNcricinfo, playing his 216th match (377 innings), Root has raced to 17,000 runs at an average of 49-plus. In addition to 46 centuries, the stylish batter also owns 83 fifties with the best score of 254. Notably, 11,945 of his runs have come for England in the longest format from 143 matches (261 innings). He owns 32 tons and 62 fifties.

Breaking down his numbers for England

In 75 matches on home soil (131 innings), Root currently owns 6,300-plus runs at 53-plus. He has clocked 19 tons and 30 fifties. In 65 away matches (home of opposition), he has amassed 5,357 runs from 124 innings at 45.78. He has 13 tons and 29 fifties. Lastly, in three neutral venue matches, he has 287 runs at 57.40 (50s: 3).

Root is closing in on 12,000 Test runs

Root is closing in on 12,000 Test runs. He came into this match with a tally of 11,940 runs at an average of 49.95. In the previous encounter at Trent Bridge, Root clocked his 32nd century and a sixth versus West Indies. Root also surpassed former WI star Shivnarine Chanderpaul (11,867) and Sri Lankan ace Mahela Jayawardene (11,814) in terms of runs.

Root's story in the ongoing series

Root scored a fine 68-run knock at Lord's. He followed it up with scores worth 14 and 122 at Trent Bridge. He owns 200-plus runs at an average of close to 70.