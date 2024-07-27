In short Simplifying... In short Jason Holder, in his 67th match, scored his 13th Test half-century, contributing to a 109-run stand with Da Silva, bringing the Windies closer to a 300 score against England.

Despite a slower surface, Holder's performance was cut short by Atkinson's full and angling delivery, ending with Holder's dismissal.

Holder's record against England now stands at 814 runs in 17 matches, including one fifty and two tons.

WI all-rounder Jason Holder played a heroic knock versus England (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

Jason Holder shines verus England, slams his 13th Test half-century

By Rajdeep Saha 02:07 am Jul 27, 202402:07 am

What's the story Jason Holder played a heroic knock versus England on Day 1 of the third Test at Edgbaston, Birmingham. West Indies were struggling at 115/4 when Holder came in and soon they became 115/5. A 109-run stand alongside Joshua Da Silva helped the Windies get momentum in their innings. Holder was dismissed for 59 by Gus Atkinson as the Windies folded for 282. Here's more.

Knock

Holder impressed with a knock of 59

A 109-run stand between Holder and Da Silva played a huge role in the Windies getting closer to the 300 mark. The surface was on the slower side, however there was movement on offer to keep the bowlers interested. Holder was unbeaten on 42 with Da Silva on 35 when WI headed to tea. Holder got to his fifty thereafter (92 balls).

Information

Atkinson gets Holder

Atkinson dismissed Holder with a full and angling delivery into the off-stump. Holder stumbled forward looking to clip it into the leg-side and it moved away late to beat the bat comfortably and hit the stumps. Atkinson finished with a four-fer eventually help England deliver.

Runs

3rd fifty-plus score against England for Holder

Playing his 67th match (118 innings), Holder owns 2,940 runs at at 29.40. He registered his 13th half-century in additon to slamming three tons. As per ESPNcricinfo, in 17 matches versus England (29 innings), Holder owns 814 runs at 32.56. He owns one fifty and two tons against England. Meanwhile, in 30 away matches (home of opposition), Holder has 1,074 runs at 21.48.